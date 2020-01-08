Wednesday January 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Little Priest Tribal College — women 5:30, men 7:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake outscored Charles City 22-9 in the second quarter and held off a late charge by the Comets for a 67-60 win in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Kody Kearns led four Lions players who scored in double figures with 18 points. Carson Toebe added 16, Jaylen DeVries had 15 while Jack Barragy chipped in 10. Bradley Andrews had 25 points to lead Charles City. The Lions are 6-1 on the season and will travel to Humboldt on Friday in North Central Conference play.
MASON CITY — The #9/4A Mason City High girls fell at home last night to #3/5A Johnston 76-52, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Dragons used a 41-22 advantage in the middle two quarters to pick up the win. Anna Deets led Mason City with 12 points. The Mohawks drop to 5-5 on the season. In the boys game, Johnston outscored Mason City 32-3 in the fourth quarter for an 83-52 victory, as you also heard on KGLO and kgloam.com. Jeffrey Skogen had 18 points while Corey Miner and Avery Mellman each had nine for the Mohawks, who drop to 2-6 on the season. Both Mason City teams host Marshalltown on Friday.
MASON CITY — The Newman boys outscored Central Springs 22-7 in the first quarter on their way to a 65-35 win over Central Springs in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play last night. The Knights boys are now 5-4. The Newman girls also used a big first quarter, outscoring Central Springs 26-2 as they cruised to a 58-31 win. Hailey Worman had 13 points off the bench to lead the Knights, while Kealan Curley added 12 and Kailah Thompson had 11. The Knights girls are 6-4. Both Newman teams travel to St. Ansgar on Friday.
— other boys scores
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 62
Eagle Grove 45, North Union 36
Humboldt 65, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61
Lake Mills 97, North Iowa 70
Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46 (OT)
Osage 65, Rockford 47
Saint Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
West Hancock 44, Belmond-Klemme 36
— other girls scores
Bishop Garrigan 48, Forest City 38
Humboldt 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa 34
North Butler 43, West Fork 29
North Union 69, Eagle Grove 49
Osage 64, Rockford 18
Saint Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15
West Hancock 71, Belmond-Klemme 23
LINCOLN — Nebraska made it four straight over Iowa in Lincoln. The Huskers hit 10 three pointers in a 76-70 win. The Hawkeyes were a dismal four of 33 from three point range.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes lost despite outscoring the Huskers 52-26 in the paint.
Connor McCaffery had three of Iowa’s four baskets from behind the arc.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson led the Huskers with 17 points. Iowa hosts Maryland on Friday night.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead.
A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute.
Anthony Murphy had 11 points and seven rebounds for Drake (12-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 10 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn had 10 assists for the Bulldogs but committed seven turnovers.
Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists. Keith Clemons had 13 points and five steals.
Drake plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola has a home game against Evansville on Saturday.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Austin Phyfe tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 68-60 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night for the Panthers’ ninth consecutive home victory.
Trae Berhow had 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 15 points.
Indiana State totaled 24 points in the first half, a season.
Tyreke Key had 14 points for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2). Jake LaRavia added 12 points. Christian Williams had 10 points.
Northern Iowa plays Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Saturday.
AMES — Iowa State looks to regain some “Hilton Magic” Wednesday night when the Cyclones hosts third ranked Kansas. Known over the years for being tough to beat at home the Cyclones are 9-9 in Big 12 play in Hilton the last two years and already have lost by 18 at home to Iowa and suffered a shocking loss to Florida A&M.
That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm. The Cyclones opened the league race with an overtime loss at TCU.
Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton says the Cyclones need to reestablish home court advantage.
The Jayhawks are 11-2 overall and opened Big 12 play with a 60-53 win at home over West Virginia.
— high school wrestling last night
@ Belmond-Klemme
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46, Newman 28
Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 27
Belmond-Klemme 40, Garner-Hayfield 39
@ Osage
Osage 62, Crestwood 15
Osage 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 15
Crestwood 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 33