Wednesday January 11th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Northwestern — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Carlos Correa has agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. The deal for the All-Star shortstop is subject to a successful physical. Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who called off a news conference a week later over concerns with a right ankle injury. Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also had concerns about the ankle. The agreement with the Twins could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy.

NEVADA — Clear Lake outscored Nevada 24-6 in the final nine minutes of the game as the #3/AP & #5/IHSAA Lions beat #10/AP Nevada 67-50 last night in non-conference boys basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Travaughn Luyobya and Thomas Meyer each had 22 to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions stay perfect with an 8-0 record. Clear Lake travels to Humboldt on Friday.

MASON CITY — Osage outscored Newman 10-9 in overtime as the Green Devils picked up a 73-72 win in Top of Iowa Conference East Division boys basketball, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Doug Taylor led Newman in the loss last night with 38 and drop to 9-1 on the season.

NORWALK — Des Moines Lincoln outscored Mason City 22-7 in the second quarter en route to a 62-40 win last night in Iowa Alliance Conference play. Kale Hobart had 16 while Davion Maxwell added 12 for the Riverhawks, who drop to 5-4 overall and will host Ames on Friday.

— other boys basketball last night

West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 59

Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler 42

Central Springs 66, St. Ansgar 54

Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29

Bishop Garrigan 66, Belmond-Klemme 27

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, North Iowa 47

Lake Mills 65, West Hancock 52

Eagle Grove 54, Forest City 51

MASON CITY — #9/3A Osage jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 64-44 win over Newman last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman drops to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the conference and will travel to North Butler on Friday

NEVADA — Clear Lake led 45-9 at halftime and walked away with a 58-24 win at Nevada last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jordan Mayland had 14, Brooklyn Eden had 11 and Xada Johnson added 10 to lead the Lions, who are now 8-2 and will travel to Roland-Story on Thursday evening in a game you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 7:15.

NORWALK — The Mason City High girls improved to 4-5 on the season with a 70-33 win against Des Moines Lincoln in a game moved to Norwalk last night due to the cybersecurity shutdown in the Des Moines school district. Mason City will host Ames on Friday.

— other girls basketball from Tuesday

#9/1A West Fork 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Northwood-Kensett 39, North Butler 27

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14

#1/1A Bishop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 38

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, North Iowa 31

AMES — Iowa State is 4-0 in the Big 12. The 14th ranked Cyclones raced out to a 19-point lead at halftime and clobbered Texas Tech 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur had a season high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones dominated the glass and forced 18 turnovers.

Otzelberger says the key to the fast start was defense.

Iowa State travels to #2 Kansas on Saturday.

CHICAGO — Drake finally broke through on the road. Tucker DeVries scored seven points in the final 1:11 of overtime as the Bulldogs won at Illinois-Chicago 76-71. Drake won despite squandering a late five point lead in regulation.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says while the Bulldogs made some mistakes a number of players stepped up when needed.

Drake improves to 4-3 in the Missouri Valley.

CEDAR FALLS — UNI used a late 18-0 run to beat Murray State 75-67 in Cedar Falls. It was a game the Panthers trailed by nine with about eight minutes remaining.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. The win was the fourth straight for the Panthers.

UNI is now 5-2 in Missouri Valley play.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder says Northwestern is much better than its 0-5 Big Ten record. The 12th-ranked Hawkeyes host the Wildcats tonight.

Bluder says Northwestern has played a brutal schedule to start Big Ten play.

Iowa is coming off a win at nationally ranked Michigan that Bluder feels was their most complete performance to date.

The Hawkeyes are 3-1 in the Big Ten.

AMES —- Iowa State women’s coach Bill Fennelly says replacing Stephanie Soares will be a work in progress. ISU’s senior center suffered a season ending ACL injury in Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma. The 15th ranked Cyclones are at home tonight against Kansas State.

Fennelly says the Cyclones will be a different type of team going forward.

Fennelly says they will try to get Soares another season.

Tipoff at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 6:30

— high school boys wrestling last night

@ Clear Lake

Clear Lake 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15

Clear Lake 66, Nevada 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Nevada 18

@ Hampton

Humboldt 68, Mason City 12

Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Humboldt 44, Ballard 36

Ballard 57, Mason City 13

Ballard 45, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47, Mason City 19

Osage 62, Union LaPorte City 16

Osage 38, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 28

Forest City 66, South Hamilton 21

— high school girls wrestling

Clear Lake 54, North Central Trailblazers 27