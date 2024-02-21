Wednesday February 21st Local Sports

— District championship games took place last night in Classes 1A and 2A boys basketball, with substate finals now set for Saturday:

== Class 1A Substate 2

District 3 — #4 Lake Mills 61, Bishop Garrigan 52

District 4 — Remsen St. Mary’s 42, George-Little Rock 39

– Substate Final Saturday at Spencer at 5:00 PM

== Class 1A Substate 3

District 6 — West Fork 65, Ankeny Christian 51

District 5 — #1 North Linn 92, Waterloo Christian 40

– Substate Final Saturday at Marshalltown at 7:00 PM

== Class 2A Substate 2

District 4 — Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Forest City 52

District 3 — #1 Western Christian 89, Central Lyon 60

MASON CITY — Girls regional basketball finals take place in Classes 1A and 2A tonight:

== 1A Region 6 at Mason City (7:00) — #6 Bishop Garrigan vs. #10 Riceville

DES MOINES — Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger has announced her retirement. Berger was the fifth executive director in the nearly 100-year history of the IGHSAU and retires after an eight-year tenure. Berger made history as the organization’s first female executive director. The search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

EAST LANSING — This time the Iowa men were able to close out a road win. The Hawkeyes built a 12-point halftime advantage and held off Michigan State 78-71 on Tuesday night in East Lansing, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was their second straight win as they move to 8-8 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes shot 51 percent and committed only six turnovers.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. With the victory, the Hawkeyes move back into the top half of the Big Ten standings with four games to play.

Payton Sandfort led the Hawkeyes with 22 points. Ben Krikke had 18 points and added 14 rebounds as Iowa led by as many as 16 points in the second half.

Iowa visits 12th-ranked Illinois on Saturday

DES MOINES — The Drake men take a share of the Missouri Valley Conference lead into tonight’s game at home against Belmont. The Bulldogs are 13-3 in the Valley but one of those losses was an 87-65 pounding at Belmont in early January that was not as close as the final score.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Belmont center Malik Dia (D-uh) poured in 32 points in the first meeting and standout Bruins guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed the game due to injury. Gillespie averages more than 17 points per game.

The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games and as several young players gain experience the Bulldogs are building more depth.

Belmont is part of a three way tie for fourth in the Valley race at 9-7.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men take a share of fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference into tonight’s game at Illinois State. The Panthers are 9-7 in the league race. Illinois State is 7-9 and coming off wins over Evansville and Valley co-leader Indiana State.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacibson who says the Redbirds are playing well.

The Panthers are 15-12 overall.

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark of Iowa is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for the third time this season. She broke the NCAA career scoring record in the Hawkeyes only game last week, putting up 49 points in the win over Michigan. It took her only three shots to score the eight points she needed to pass Kelsey Plum and move into first all-time. Iowa is 23-3 overall and 12-2 in the Big Ten and travels to 14th-ranked Indiana on Thursday night, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and added an assist to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday, ending the Wild’s six-game point streak. Kyle Connor had a goal and pair of assists, while Mason Appleton, Sean Monahan and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Jets. Adam Lowry and Dylan DeMelo each contributed a pair of assists. Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves for Winnipeg in his 14th game of the season. Marco Rossi scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov notched a goal and assist for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots for Minnesota.