Wednesday February 16th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Osage at State Wrestling Dual Tournament
= 11:00 AM — 2A quarterfinal vs. Atlantic-CAM
= If win quarterfinal — semifinal at 1:00, 1st or 3rd place match tape delayed after Clear Lake basketball
= If lose quarterfinal — consolation semifinal at 1:00, 5th or 7th place match at 4:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Class 3A girls regional semifinal — Clear Lake vs. North Fayette Valley — 6:45
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A girls regional quarterfinal — Mason City at Marion — 6:45
— Girls 1A and 2A regional quarterfinals took place last night with 3A and 4A regional play happening tonight:
== 1A Region 3
Nashua-Plainfield 50, St. Ansgar 30
Bishop Garrigan 63, West Bend-Mallard 20
Riceville 57, Northwood-Kensett 42
AGWSR 42, Clarksville 35
== 2A Region 3
Belmond-Klemme 41, Central Springs 29
Dike-New Hartford 77, Eagle Grove 8
West Fork 50, South Hardin 43
South Hamilton 59, Lake Mills 42
== 2A Region 4
Osage 46, Wapsie Valley 37
Aplington-Parkersburg 80, South Winneshiek 21
MFL-Mar-Mac 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33
Denver 70, Clayton Ridge 31
== 3A Region 2 semifinals tonight
North Fayette Valley at Clear Lake (6:45 on KRIB)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Estherville Lincoln Central
== 3A Region 1 semifinals tonight
Pocahontas at Forest City
Spirit Lake at West Lyon
== 4A Region 2 quarterfinals tonight
Mason City at Marion (6:45 on KGLO)
Mount Pleasant at Fort Madison
CLEAR LAKE — Senior Carson Toebe led four Clear Lake players in double figure scoring as the Lions ended the regular season with a 73-46 win over Iowa Falls-Alden in North Central Conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Toebe had 19 points, freshman Thomas Meyer had 14, while Joe Faber and Travaughn Luyobya each had 11 as Clear Lake finishes the regular season with a 15-5 record and finished tied for third in the conference with a 9-5 mark. Clear Lake hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal round contest.
MASON CITY — Waukee Northwest outscored Mason City 26-10 in the first quarter as they cruised to an 80-41 win in Mason City last night. Corey Miner had 14 points to lead Mason City, as they drop to 4-16 and will host Des Moines Lincoln in their regular-season finale on Friday.
FORT WORTH — Iowa State has snapped a four game skid. Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points and Tyrese Hunter added 15 as the Cyclones grinded out a 54-51 win at TCU last night. ISU won despite shooting only 39 percent.
Iowa State coach T. J. Otzelberger.
The Cyclones improve to 5-9 in the Big 12.
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter had 23 points as Northern Iowa narrowly defeated Illinois State 72-70 on the road last night. AJ Green added 20 points for the Panthers. Antonio Reeves led the Redbirds on Tuesday night with 27 points.
DES MOINES — Osage makes another appearance in the State Dual Wrestling Tournament today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Green Devils are the 3rd seed in the eight team bracket and will face the sixth-seed Atlantic-CAM at 11:00 AM this morning. If Osage wins that quarterfinal round match, they’ll face either second-seeded Independence or seventh-seeded Winterset in the semifinal at 1 o’clock, with the championship and third-place match taking place later tonight. If Osage falls in the first round, they’ll wrestle a consolation match at 1 o’clock and then the fifth or seventh place match at 4:30. You can hear coverage of the Osage Green Devils today on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting shortly before 11 o’clock.
== 2A quarterfinals, all at 11:00 AM
#3 Osage vs. #6 Atlantic-CAM
#2 Independence vs. #7 Winterset
#1 West Delaware vs. #8 Burlington Notre Dame
#4 Sgt. Bluff-Luton vs. #5 Crestwood
== 1A quarterfinals, all at 9:00 AM
#1 Don Bosco vs. #8 Emmetsburg
#4 Nashua-Plainfield vs. #5 Logan-Magnolia
#2 Lisbon vs. #7 Wilton
#3 West Sioux vs. #6 Missouri Valley
== 3A quarterfinals, all at 9:00 AM
#1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. #8 Johnston
#4 Linn-Mar vs. #5 Ankeny
#2 Southeast Polk vs. #7 Indianola
#3 Waukee Northwest vs. #6 Bettendorf