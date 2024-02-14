Wednesday February 14th Local Sports

TODAY:

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Boys State Wrestling

9:00 — Class 2A first two rounds and first round consolation

1:30 — Class 3A first two rounds and first round consolation

6:00 — Class 1A first two rounds and first round consolation (live from 6:00-6:45, tape delay rest of session after Clear Lake girls basketball)

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A girls regional semifinal — Clear Lake at Roland-Story — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Maryland — pre-game 6:30, tipoff 7:30

DES MOINES — The boys state wrestling tournament gets underway today in downtown Des Moines with each class wrestling their first two rounds as well as the first round of consolation.

== In Class 2A, Osage is the favorite with eight state qualifiers, six of them ranked, and four of them top-ranked. Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL each have five qualifiers in 2A, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura four, three from Charles City and one from Forest City.

== Mason City has two qualifiers into the Class 3A meet with Reed Kruger at 120 and Hale Rhodes at 165

== West Hancock and Lake Mills from the area will try to make a run to be in the top three for the Class 1A team title. West Hancock qualified seven wrestlers, Lake Mills six, Central Springs five, North Butler-Clarksville four, two each from Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar and one from Newman.

You can hear live coverage of the area wrestlers all this week when they are on the mat on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Class 2A sessions start at 9:00 AM, 3A at 1:30, and 1A at 6:00. Tonight’s 1A coverage on KRIB will be live from 6:00 to about 6:45, with tape-delay coverage after Clear Lake girls basketball. Check out the boys state wrestling page at kribam.com and kglonews.com for more details.

— Regional quarterfinal games took place Tuesday night for Class 1A and 2A girls basketball teams:

== Class 1A Region 6

St. Ansgar 59, Newman 40

#6 Bishop Garrigan 56, North Iowa 47

Riceville 54, Clarksville 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Waterloo Christian 37

== Class 2A Region 2

Central Springs 55, Lake Mills 51

#15 Denver 42, West Fork 32

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 51, Woodward-Granger 31

#2 Panorama 72, West Central Valley 30

== Class 2A Region 5

#14 North Union 60, Belmond-Klemme 38

Pocahontas 64, Emmetsburg 52

Manson-Northwest Webster 46, Harley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

#4 Sioux Central 62, Carroll Kuemper 27

CLEAR LAKE — Class 3A girls basketball teams have regional semifinals tonight. For Clear Lake, they take a road trip down to Story City to face 5th-ranked Roland-Story in a Region 4 contest. The Norsemen beat the Lions 58-31 four weeks ago in Clear Lake, but Lions coach Bart Smith believes his team is ready for the challenge.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Roland-Story game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45. The other Class 3A Region 4 semifinal has Forest City hosting Crestwood.

== Class 3A Region 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Algona

Clarke at Des Moines Christian

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys wrapped up a perfect North Central Conference season with a 62-44 win last night at home over Hampton-Dumont-CAL, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. Lions coach Jeremey Ainley is proud of his team being able to run the table in the North Central Conference.

Gavin Anderson led the Lions with 17 points, as Clear Lake is now 20-0 overall and finished 14-0 in the conference. Clear Lake hosts Nevada in a non-conference contest on Thursday night that you can watch on Lions TV at kribam.com

CINCINNATI — 10th-ranked Iowa State forced 25 Cincinnati turnovers and rolled to a 68-59 victory on the road to improve to 8-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones broke the game open by starting the second half on a 7-0 run.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones led by as many as 16 in the second half and withstood Cincinnati comeback bids.

Tamin Lipsey had 15 points. Curtis Jones came off the bench with 15 as the Cyclones moved into a first place tie in the Big 12 race with 3rd-ranked Houston.

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday morning.

EVANSVILLE — Atin Wright banked in a shot from near mid-court at the buzzer as Drake won at Evansville 78-75. The Aces had hit a pair of three pointers in the final 14 seconds to tie the game.

Wright had 21 of his game high 26 points in the second half.

Drake is now 11-3 in the Missouri Valley and 21-5 overall.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men hope to have an answer for Maryland star Jahmir (jah-meer) Young tonight when the teams collide in College Park. The senior guard took over down the stretch and his layup in the waning seconds was the difference in the Terps 69-67 win in Iowa City in late January.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Young wants the ball at crunch time.

McCaffery says freshman Owen Freeman has already become one of the best big men in the Big Ten. Freeman is averaging 11 points and more than six rebounds. He was named the league’s Freshman of the Week for the eighth time on Monday.

With added experience now McCaffery feels good about his team for the stretch run. At 6-7, the Hawkeyes have a chance to finish in the upper half of the Big Ten for the ninth tim in 10 years.

Maryland is 5-8 in the Big Ten. Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 7:30 Iowa time, with the pre-game starting at 6:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson says the Panthers must do a better job of guarding the ball on tonight when they visit Valparaiso. The Panthers are 7-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference and defense was an issue in the first half of Sunday’s 67-59 loss at Illinois-Chicago.

Even at this late stage of the season the Panthers are still searching for consistency. They have dropped four of their last five games.

Jacobson says the Panthers need to get more serious about the things it takes to become consistent.

Valparaiso is 2-12 in the Valley.