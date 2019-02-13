Wednesday February 13th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — State Wrestling Dual Tournament involving Osage and Lake Mills

== Osage — 2A quarterfinal at 9:00 vs. PCM, if lose wrestle at 11:00 & 4:30, if win wrestle at 1:00 & 6:30

== Lake Mills — 1A quarterfinal at 11:00 vs. West Sioux, if lose wrestle at 1:00 & 4:30, if win wrestle at 1:00 & 6:30

If a school wrestles at 6:30, it will be tape-delayed on KRIB after girls tournament basketball

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A girls regional semifinal at Humboldt — Clear Lake vs. Kuemper of Carroll — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls regional quarterfinal — Newman at Garrigan — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

MASON CITY — Several high school tournament games were postponed on Tuesday due to the wintry weather, while Class 3A girls basketball teams are scheduled to play regional semifinals tonight. Looking at tonight’s schedule:

== 3A girls Region 2

Clear Lake vs. Kuemper of Carroll at Humboldt (KRIB, 6:45)

Carroll at Roland-Story

== 3A girls Region 3

Forest City at Osage

New Hampton at Crestwood

== 1A girls Region 2 quarterfinals

Newman at Garrigan (KGLO, 6:45)

North Butler at Tripoli

Rockford at Clarskville

Turkey Valley at Kee

== 1A girls Region 1 quarterfinals

West Bend-Mallard at West Hancock

== 2A girls Region 3 quarterfinals

Lake Mills at Grundy Center

West Fork at St. Ansgar

== 1A boys District 3 first round

Northwood-Kensett at North Union

== 1A boys District 4 first round at Clarksville

5:00 — Riceville vs. North Butler

6:30 — West Central of Maynard vs. Clarksville

DES MOINES — The state wrestling tournament gets underway today in Des Moines with the state duals. In Class 2A, Osage is the third seed and will face 6th-seed PCM of Monroe at 9 o’clock this morning in the quarterfinal round. If Osage wins its quarterfinal round match, they’ll wrestle in the semifinals at 1 o’clock and then either in the first or third place match at 6:30. If they would lose, they’d wrestle in the consolation semifinals at 11 o’clock and the fifth or seventh place match at 4:30. In Class 1A, Lake Mills is the fifth seed and will face 4th-seed West Sioux at 11 o’clock this morning. Lake Mills will wrestle at 1 o’clock either in the semifinals or consolation semifinals. If they win that first match, they’ll wrestle for first or third place at 6:30, but if they lose they’d wrestle at 4:30. We’ll have live coverage of Osage and Lake Mills in the state duals on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com this morning and afternoon. If either team wrestles in a match at 6:30, that will be tape delayed until after Clear Lake girls tournament basketball. Make sure that you check out our state tournament wrestling page at kglonews.com throughout the tournament.

MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams are moving up in the rankings after both teams knocked off Kirkwood over the weekend. The Lady Trojans move up from #5 to #2 in the new rankings released on Tuesday. That’s the highest ranking for NIACC since the December 19 2017 poll. Illinois Central remains the top-ranked team. The NIACC men after their win over previously top-ranked Kirkwood move from #12 to #8 this week. Potomac State is the new #1 team in junior college Division II. Both NIACC teams travel to Little Priest Tribal College tonight.

IOWA CITY — The 21st ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are using the week off to gear up for the stretch run which begins Saturday at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes roared back from a late 15 point deficit to beat Northwestern on Sunday and coach Fran McCaffery feels they way they won the game is a plus.

McCaffery feels the late rally will be a confidence boost.

Junior guard Jordan Bohannon says the Hawkeyes are motivated after missing the NCAA Tournament the past two years.

Bohannon says the Hawkeyes feel good about the position they are in heading down the stretch.

Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 5 o’clock, a game you can hear on KGLO.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins tied his season high with 20 points as Drake narrowly beat Southern Illinois 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Brady Ellingson had 17 points for Drake (19-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Nick McGlynn added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Tremell Murphy had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Armon Fletcher had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (13-13, 6-7). Kavion Pippen added 19 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Drake defeated Southern Illinois 82-70 on Jan. 8. Drake matches up against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois matches up against Indiana State on the road on Saturday.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson says the Panthers need to be better at crunch time. UNI plays host to Illinois State Wednesday night after dropping games to Drake and Bradley last week.

Illinois State enters with a 7-5 Missouri Valley record and is part of a tie for second with Drake and Missouri State.

Jacobson says the Redbirds have been playing well the past few weeks.

The Panthers are 5-7 in the Valley.