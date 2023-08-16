Wednesday August 16th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. Wallner’s slam was the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list with just his second homer of the season. Reliever Dylan Floro earned his first win with Minnesota. Jhoan Duran earned his 22nd save. Tigers reliever José Cisnero took the loss.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have returned third baseman Royce Lewis from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list following a 36-game absence because of a strained left oblique muscle. To make room, the Twins placed infielder Willi Castro on the injured list with what they called a mild left oblique strain. The first pick in the 2017 draft played in 12 games last year before a torn ACL in his right knee ended his season. He hit .326 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 26 games until hurting his oblique on July 1.

IOWA CITY — An influx of experience may help Iowa’s offensive line make strides this season. Once a strength of the team, that unit has been a liability as the offense has struggled the past two years. Transfers Daijon Parker from Saginaw Valley State and Rusty Feth from Miami of Ohio are competing for playing time this fall.

That’s offensive line coach George Barnett says the transfers have added depth up front.

Barnett says Mason Richman at left tackle and Logan Jones at center are two of the established spots.

Richman enters his third season as a starter and says there is a sense of urgency getting ready for the season.

Richman says added experience is a plus this season.

With so much experience returning from last season Richman says the expectations are high.

Iowa opens at home on September 2nd against Utah State.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says there is not a lack of candidates to become Iowa State’s starting running back. Cyclone senior and expected starter Jirehl Brock was charged in connection to a gambling investigation and has not practiced in fall camp.

While there is a lack of experience at that spot Campbell says there is not a lack of talent.

Iowa State opens at home on September 2nd against UNI.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Former Iowa State star and current New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been activated from the physically unable to perform list a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook. Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee during the Jets’ 16-9 victory and ending a promising rookie season. He has been working his way back to the practice field throughout the offseason and the Jets were optimistic Hall would be ready to play in the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11. His return to practice is a big step toward that happening.