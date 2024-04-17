Wednesday April 17th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:05

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O’Hearn homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles trounced the Minnesota Twins 11-3. Colton Cowser had two more hits for the Orioles to raise his average to .405. It was the fourth straight game Baltimore homered at least three times, the first time the team has had a streak that long since 2013. Chris Paddack allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

IOWA CITY — It has not been the season the Iowa baseball team was hoping for. Ranked as high as 18th early in the season the Hawkeyes are 18-15 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten heading into today’s non-conference game against Bradley. Iowa dropped two of three games at Ohio State last weekend.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. With a month remaining in the regular season The Hawkeyes are hoping to get things turned around.

Injuries have limited two of Iowa’s top three hitters the past couple of weeks. Sam Peterson is battling a lower leg injury and Andy Nelson has been hampered by a hamstring injury.

The Hawkeyes host Rutgers beginning Friday in a three game Big Ten series.

CEDAR FALLS — It is a two-man race at quarterback at Northern Iowa this spring. Arkansas State transfer and former Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey and former Dubuque Hempstead standout Aidan Dunne are competing for the starting job. Dunne was the backup last season to three year Panther starter Theo Day.

UNI coach Mark Farley says leadership will play a factor in who becomes the starter.

Farley on leadership and making plays.

Farley is confident in the quarterbacks on the roster.

UNI’s spring game is Friday night.

IOWA CITY — Rhys Dakin has big shoes to fill at Iowa. Dakin takes over the punting duties from fellow Australian Tory Taylor, who won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter while at the same time becoming a fan favorite as a Hawkeye.

Dakin says he is adjusting to life in Iowa but admits a stretch of January was difficult brutal weather wise.

The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice on Saturday.

IOWA CITY — NIACC sophomore Tim Castle has the lead after the first day of the Verhille Invitational men’s golf tournament at the Finkbine Golf Course on the University of Iowa campus. The Newman alum holds a one-shot lead heading into today’s second and final day of the tournament. The round of 69 was one stroke off of his career-best round of 68 at the NIACC Fall Invitational last September. It’s also the seventh round in the 60s for a NIACC men’s golfer during head coach Chris Frenz’s tenure. Also for the Trojans, Anders Palmquist shot a spring season-best 76, Elic Fjetland shot an 80, Jackson Koebernick shot an 80 and MItchell Staudt a 90. NIACC sits in ninth place in the team competition with a 310. Mount Mercy led after the first day with a 297.