Webster County authorities investigate murder-suicide

Jan 11, 2021 @ 10:57am

VINCENT — An apparent murder-suicide in Webster County over the weekend.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Vincent for a welfare check around 1:45 Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found 69-year-old Allen D. Will and 67-year-old Karen E. Will both dead in the residence.

Investigators on the scene determined that Karen Will died of a gunshot wound and Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both have been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

