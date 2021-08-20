Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
CHARLES CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Waverly man who pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge in Floyd County.
43-year-old Michael Ahrenholz was charged back in November with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure. Criminal complaints accuse Ahrenholz of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing himself to a child in the summer of 2020 while swimming in a pool together.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ahrenholz agreed to plead guilty to the lascivious acts with a child charge with the other two charges being dropped.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder this week sentenced Ahrenholz to a ten year prison sentence with credit for time served.