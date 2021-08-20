      Weather Alert

Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge

Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:24am

CHARLES CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Waverly man who pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge in Floyd County.

43-year-old Michael Ahrenholz was charged back in November with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure. Criminal complaints accuse Ahrenholz of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing himself to a child in the summer of 2020 while swimming in a pool together.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ahrenholz agreed to plead guilty to the lascivious acts with a child charge with the other two charges being dropped.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder this week sentenced Ahrenholz to a ten year prison sentence with credit for time served.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Connect With Us