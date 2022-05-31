Volunteer weather observers are needed
JOHNSTON — The National Weather Service is looking for Iowa volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes — and for everyday data.
Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities. “We’re looking for people to record temperatures, highs and lows, precipitation, rainfall, snowfall and snow depth, things of that nature,” Curtis says, “and it really becomes important because it ties into things like federal funding.”
When there’s a drought, for example, federal funding may be based on data that’s gathered by the agency’s statewide network of observers. The National Weather Service will provide all of the equipment needed to measure rain, snow and temperatures and multiple observer positions are open now. “Across the entire state, we have well over 150 cooperative observers that report virtually daily,” Curtis says, “and through things like retirements, people moving, other things of that nature, we’re looking to fill about 16 vacancies.”
Among those areas that have vacancies are Britt and Clarion in our immediate listening area.
Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Curtis by phone at (515) 270-4501 or by email at [email protected] Learn more at www.weather.gov/dmx.