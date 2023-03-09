KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Visa, Mastercard Pause Decision To Track Gun Shop Purchases

March 9, 2023 1:05PM CST
Share
FILE - The Visa logo is seen on a credit card in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Visa is pausing their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and 2nd Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard paused their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases.

The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups.

There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen.

For the latest

Trending

1

Winter isn't over yet --- Winter Storm Watch Thursday, 5-8" forecast
2

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City man's death to plead guilty
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to setting fire in Clear Lake home
4

Titonka man charged with murdering Ventura woman in Britt home
5

Trial once again delayed for Osage man accused of missing Cerro Gordo County woman's murder