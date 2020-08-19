Vilsacks use convention video to call attention to derecho’s ‘terrible toll’
DES MOINES — Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack and his wife, Christie, announced Iowa’s delegate tally in the “roll call of the states” during last night’s virtual Democratic National Convention.
“We were going to talk to you tonight about biofuels, but the powerful storm that swept through Iowa last week has taken a terrible toll on our farmers, our small businesses and our families who are still without power,” Tom Vilsack said.
Christie Vilsack added: “So while we have the honor of casting Iowa’s votes — 11 for Bernie Sanders and 38 for Joe Biden — we also want to ask you to keep Iowans in your thoughts at this difficult time.”
As the Vilsacks’ video was played, 35,000 Iowa homes, schools and businesses were still without electricity.
Iowans who endorsed Kamala Harris for president a year ago will be watching the convention tonight as Harris formally accepts their party’s vice presidential nomination. According to former Iowa Democratic Party chair Sue Dvorsky of Coralville, Democrats are ready for the long-haul.
“I truly believe that the Democratic Party is not going to allow to happen what happened to Hillary Clinton. We will rally around,” said Dvorsky, who endorsed Harris for president last August. “…We will defend her and defend him with everything we’ve got in us.”