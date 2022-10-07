KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

October 6, 2022 7:31PM CDT
Share
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released.

Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.

The resident of the apartment was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.  Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin late Thursday afternoon said the victim was 78-year-old Ronald Smith.

Medlin previously stated the cause of the fire was accidental by the misuse of smoking materials.

Five other residents of the building were displaced for one night due to the deployment of the fire sprinkler system. 

 

Editor’s Note — A press release issued by the Mason City Fire Department on Wednesday incorrectly stated the date of the fire, which took place on Sunday evening. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
4

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
5

Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat