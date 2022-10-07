Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released.

Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.

The resident of the apartment was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead. Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin late Thursday afternoon said the victim was 78-year-old Ronald Smith.

Medlin previously stated the cause of the fire was accidental by the misuse of smoking materials.

Five other residents of the building were displaced for one night due to the deployment of the fire sprinkler system.

Editor’s Note — A press release issued by the Mason City Fire Department on Wednesday incorrectly stated the date of the fire, which took place on Sunday evening.