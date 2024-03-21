KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Surgeons Have Transplanted A Pig Kidney Into A Patient

March 21, 2024 12:08PM CDT
FILE - A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient. Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday, March 21, 2024, it’s the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday it’s the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person.

Previously pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors.

Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

The hospital announced the transplant Thursday and said the patient is recovering well.

