According to Tododisca, The U.S. government has confirmed that Social Security checks will be sent out to a specific group of Americans in the first week of September. Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, payment dates, and how to ensure you receive your benefits.

Who Is Eligible for the First Week of September Payment?

To qualify for the Social Security payment in the first week of September, you must have had your benefits approved before May 1997. This requirement applies to various types of beneficiaries, including:

Disability beneficiaries

Old age pensioners

Widow(er) beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of Social Security for orphans

Spouses with retirement benefits

Any other type of retiree

When Will the Payments Be Sent?

Beneficiaries who qualify for the first week of September payment will generally receive their checks on September 3rd. However, the exact day may vary depending on the method of payment chosen.

Understanding the Social Security Payment Schedule

Retirees Before May 1997 : Receive payments on the 3rd day of each month (with some exceptions).

: Receive payments on the 3rd day of each month (with some exceptions). Retirees After May 1997: Payments are made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month, depending on the beneficiary’s birthdate.

Check Your Eligibility for the September Payment

If you are unsure whether you qualify for this payment, review the requirements and ensure your information is up to date with Social Security. Even if you don’t qualify for this payment, other groups of retirees will receive their checks later in September.