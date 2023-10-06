US Employers Added A Surprisingly Strong 336,000 Jobs In September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers added 336,000 jobs in September, an unexpectedly robust gain and the largest monthly rise since January, evidence that many companies remain confident enough to keep hiring despite high interest rates and a hazy outlook for the economy.

Last month’s job growth jumped from a 227,000 increase in August, which was revised sharply higher.

The economy has now added an average of 266,000 jobs a month for the past three months, a streak that could make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise its key rate again before year’s end as it continues its drive to tame inflation.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8%, not far above a half-century low.