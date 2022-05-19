UPDATE — More charges filed against Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences
MASON CITY — Three additional charges have now been filed against a Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences since the start of April.
43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where offices recovered two handguns. Llewellyn was charged at the time of the arrest for the April 25th shooting of a private residence in the 800 block of 9th Northeast, with court documents stating that Llewellyn was allegedly attempting to provoke fear of possible serious injury to a specific person and his family.
New court filings in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuse Llewellyn of also being involved in shooting incidents in the 100 block of South Jefferson on April 7th, in the 600 block of 10th Northeast on April 7th, and at 820 15th Southeast on May 3rd.
Llewellyn has been charged with four counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, in connection with each shooting. When arrested, Llewellyn was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Llewellyn is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, with the jail’s website saying he’s being held on a total of $130,000 bond. Llewellyn is due to have his preliminary hearing in court on May 27th. If convicted of all the charges, he would face over 45 years in prison.