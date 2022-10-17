KGLO News KGLO News Logo

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

October 17, 2022 5:09AM CDT
Share
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. 

The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave as quickly as state and federal laws require. Lawyers for the employees say in court documents filed Friday that the settlement figure could have been as high as $64 million. 

The Des Moines Register reports that the attorneys for the workers were worried that a higher court could have reduced the amount to as low as $11 million after lawyers for the Iowa Board of Regents threatened to appeal a judge’s ruling for partial summary judgment.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
2

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
3

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
4

Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
5

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty