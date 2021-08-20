      Weather Alert

Unemployment rate bumps up as more people enter workforce

Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:29am

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.1% in July. That rate is up from four percent in June and the increase is due in part to the number of people looking for work increasing.

Iowa Workforce Development says the labor force participation rate increased to 66.9% compared to 66.6% in June. A statement from the director of Iowa Workforce Development, Beth Townsend, says “Iowans are re-entering the labor force in increasing numbers, and this shows that we continue to move in the right direction.”

The unemployment rate was 6.1% one year ago.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Waverly man sentenced to ten years in prison on Floyd County lascivious acts with a child charge
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Connect With Us