Ukraine, Russia Send Home Around 200 Troops In Prisoner Swap

April 10, 2023 11:56AM CDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 200 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have returned home in a prisoner swap.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 106 Russian soldiers were released from Ukrainian custody.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said that Russia freed 100 Ukrainian prisoners.

Neither announcement mentioned whether any intermediaries were involved in the agreement.

Yermak said in a statement published on Telegram that some of the Ukrainian soldiers have severe injuries and illnesses.

He added that the latest of the sporadic prisoner swaps in the war that started in February 2022 was “not an easy one.”

He did not elaborate.

