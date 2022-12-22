KGLO News KGLO News Logo

U.S. Senate confirms NE Iowa native to key USDA post

December 22, 2022 11:45AM CST
Share
U.S. Senate confirms NE Iowa native to key USDA post

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a northeast Iowa native to a key role in the U-S Department of Agriculture.

Alexis Taylor is now the Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs in the USDA. During a confirmation hearing in late September, Taylor told senators she’d work to remove trade barriers and ensure countries adhere to science-based regulations. Taylor also said she expects to work on the international food crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Taylor grew up on a farm near Holy Cross and earned a political science degree from Iowa State University in 2005. She served in the Army Reserves and did a tour of duty in Iraq. Taylor, who was appointed director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture in 2016, previously worked in the USDA, overseeing the Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services division.

For the latest

Trending

1

Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa's first major winter storm of season
2

Humboldt man sentenced to 50 years in Franklin County child's death
3

DNR fines Stacyville man $5000 for illegal open burning of residential structure
4

Winter Weather Advisories continue for tonight to tomorrow morning in north-central Iowa
5

Report: Iowa needs to fix racial disparities in juvenile detention programs