Two more north-central Iowans with COVID die, active case count drops for week
MASON CITY — Two more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died, while the listening area’s active case count continues to decline.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new deaths were reported in Franklin and Kossuth counties. Kossuth has now seen 45 COVID-related deaths while Franklin has had 19. The listening area’s total number of deaths is now at 318. In that same 24 hour period,
45 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 95 more have been listed as recovered. The active case count in the listening area as of today is 1744. That’s 52 lower than Thursday, 84 fewer than last Friday, and over 350 less when compared to the start of the month.
In Cerro Gordo County, eight new COVID cases were reported in the 24 hour period while 10 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down to 404, 21 fewer than last Friday and 145 fewer than the start of the month.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized is up three to 27. Four are in an intensive care unit with all four being on a ventilator. F
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|26
|23
|3
|
|Floyd
|37
|29
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|1
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|45
|42
|3
|1
|Mitchell
|37
|36
|1
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|25
|23
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|318
|278
|40
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4793
|8
|Butler
|1528
|0
|Floyd
|1428
|4
|Franklin
|1050
|4
|Hancock
|1344
|5
|Kossuth
|1839
|12
|Mitchell
|1178
|4
|Winnebago
|1240
|6
|Worth
|626
|0
|Wright
|1686
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16712
|45
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4317
|10
|Butler
|1286
|13
|Floyd
|1265
|9
|Franklin
|899
|10
|Hancock
|1172
|5
|Kossuth
|1540
|12
|Mitchell
|1029
|11
|Winnebago
|1084
|5
|Worth
|530
|6
|Wright
|1528
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14650
|95
|Active Cases
|1/29/21
|1/28/21
|1/22/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|404
|406
|425
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|216
|229
|229
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|126
|131
|132
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|132
|139
|164
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|148
|148
|157
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|254
|255
|211
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|112
|119
|143
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|127
|126
|117
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|92
|98
|111
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|133
|145
|139
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1744
|1796
|1828
|2096
|5526
|1510