Two more north-central Iowans with COVID die, active case count drops for week

Jan 29, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Two more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died, while the listening area’s active case count continues to decline.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new deaths were reported in Franklin and Kossuth counties. Kossuth has now seen 45 COVID-related deaths while Franklin has had 19. The listening area’s total number of deaths is now at 318. In that same 24 hour period,

45 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 95 more have been listed as recovered. The active case count in the listening area as of today is 1744. That’s 52 lower than Thursday, 84 fewer than last Friday, and over 350 less when compared to the start of the month.

In Cerro Gordo County, eight new COVID cases were reported in the 24 hour period while 10 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down to 404, 21 fewer than last Friday and 145 fewer than the start of the month.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of people hospitalized is up three to 27. Four are in an intensive care unit with all four being on a ventilator. F

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 26 23 3
Floyd 37 29 8
Franklin 19 18 1 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 45 42 3 1
Mitchell 37 36 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 25 23 2
Area Total 318 278 40 2

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4793 8
Butler 1528 0
Floyd 1428 4
Franklin 1050 4
Hancock 1344 5
Kossuth 1839 12
Mitchell 1178 4
Winnebago 1240 6
Worth 626 0
Wright 1686 2
Area Total 16712 45

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4317 10
Butler 1286 13
Floyd 1265 9
Franklin 899 10
Hancock 1172 5
Kossuth 1540 12
Mitchell 1029 11
Winnebago 1084 5
Worth 530 6
Wright 1528 14
Area Total 14650 95

 

 

Active Cases 1/29/21 1/28/21 1/22/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 404 406 425 549 1807 477
Butler 216 229 229 175 517 82
Floyd 126 131 132 130 550 60
Franklin 132 139 164 133 305 42
Hancock 148 148 157 235 408 134
Kossuth 254 255 211 269 535 176
Mitchell 112 119 143 173 447 119
Winnebago 127 126 117 123 359 192
Worth 92 98 111 126 118 46
Wright 133 145 139 183 410 182
Area Total 1744 1796 1828 2096 5526 1510
