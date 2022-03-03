Two Mason City men charged with trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County
Brandon Hufstedler
DIKE — A Mason City man already facing multiple felony charges in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties has now been charged along with another Mason City man of attempting to steal ATM machines in Grundy County.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday that 36-year-old Brandon Hufstedler and 30-year-old Ryan Marek are facing charges for January 5th incidents in Dike and Reinbeck. The two are accused of trying to remove ATMs at Fidelity Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Officials say they are also responsible for break-ins and burglaries at a Dike city-owned shop, Delta McKenzie Targets, and the Reinbeck Memorial Building. A city maintenance truck was stolen and was later recovered abandoned.
Both men have been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, and operating without the owner’s consent.
Marek was arrested in Garner on Tuesday by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
Hufstedler has been in the Cerro Gordo County Jail since January 9th. He’s accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to 43 North Iowa in December 2020. He was arrested in July for allegedly stealing more than $1500 from Liquor Tobacco and Grocery in Mason City. He was charged last month after being accused of causing more than $4300 in damage to the Olsen Building at the North Iowa Events Center. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department announced charges against Hufstedler late last month in connection with the burglary at the American Legion post in Corwith last June.