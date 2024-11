Two people died after a truck and train collision in Lee County.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirmed that the crash occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, November 7.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson stated that the accident occurred on County Road 520, just west of Highway 6.

The coroner later identified the deaths in the truck as Graham Phillips, 29, and his brother Stover Phillips, 32, both from Nettleton.

Both died at the scene of the crash.

Reference Article