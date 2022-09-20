Tuesday September 20th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario hit three-run homers, Cal Quantrill kept his home unbeaten streak intact and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 to take four of five in the series from an AL Central pursuer. Naylor homered in the first inning and Rosario connected in the sixth as the first-place Guardians opened a four-game lead in the division. Cleveland begins a three-game series in Chicago on Tuesday against the second-place White Sox. Nick Gordon homered for the Twins, who came to town hoping to cut into Cleveland’s lead but are leaving further behind. The Guardians went 13-6 against Minnesota, winning nine of the last 10.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 57 yards and two more scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins both had rough games. Cousins was 27 for 46 for 221 yards and one touchdown. Jefferson had six receptions for 48 yards. Cousins was the leading rusher with only 20 yards. Cousins’ lone TD pass was a 2-yard score to Irv Smith in the second quarter that made it 14-7. The Vikings play the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It’s an opportunity for the Vikings to show if the opening-week win against Green Bay was an early-season fluke or if the dreary effort against the Eagles is something that will linger.

DES MOINES — The new Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll was released on Monday as we hit the halfway mark of the regular season:

Class A

1. West Hancock (4-0), LW #1 vs North Union

2. Lynnville-Sully (4-0), LW #2 @ Madrid

3. Grundy Center (4-0), LW #3 vs AGWSR

4. Woodbury Central (4-0), LW #4 vs Lawton-Bronson

5. Hartle-Melvin-Sanborn (Hartley) (3-1), LW #5 @ Alta-Aurelia

6. AHSTW (Avoca) (4-0), LW (X) @ Riverside

7. North Linn (3-1), LW #8 @ South Winneshiek

8. East Buchanan (3-1), LW #9 vs Maquoketa Valley

9. Columbus Junction (4-0), LW (X) @ Pekin

10.Alburnett (3-1), LW #7 @ Highland

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (3-1), LW #1 vs West Central Valley

2. Pella Christian (4-0), LW #4 @ Sigourney-Keota

3. Underwood (4-1), LW #3 vs MVAOCOU

4. West Branch (4-0), LW #5 vs #10 Mediapolis

5. West Sioux (3-1), LW (3-1), LW #6 @ #9 Western Cristian

6. Dike-New Hartford (3-1), LW #7 @ East Marshall

7. Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0), LW #8 @ South Hardin

8. Dyersville Beckman (3-1), LW #2 vs Postville

9. Western Christian (3-1), LW #10 vs #5 West Sioux

10.Mediapolis (4-0), LW (X) @ #4 West Branch

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (4-0), LW #1 vs Centerville

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0), LW #2 @ Cherokee

3. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (4-0), LW #3 @ #5 Spirit Lake

4. West Marshall (4-0), LW #4 @ Iowa Falls-Alden

5. Spirit Lake (4-0), LW #6 vs #3 OABCIG

6. New Hampton (4-0), LW #8 @ #9 Crestwood

7. Dubuque Wahlert (3-1), LW #7 vs North Fayette Valley

8. Red Oak (4-0), LW #9 @ DSM Christian

9. Crestwood (3-1), LW (X) vs #6 New Hampton

10.West Lyon (2-2), LW #10 vs Sheldon

Class 3A

1. Harlan (3-1), LW #1 @ Saydel

2. Humboldt (4-0), LW #2 @ Ballard

3. Mount Vernon (4-0), LW #3 @ Benton

4. ADM (Adel) (4-0), LW #4 @ Atlantic

5. North Polk (3-1), LW #7 vs Algona

6. Nevada (3-1), LW #8 @ Gilbert

7. Creston (4-0), LW (X) vs Knoxville

8. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1), LW #6 vs Sioux City Heelan

9. Solon (2-2), LW (X) @ West Burlington

10.Central DeWitt (3-1), LW #5 vs Assumption

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (5-0), LW #1 vs CB Thomas Jefferson

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW #2 @ CR Washington

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0), LW #3 vs Waterloo East

4. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0), LW #6 @ #5 Carlisle

5. Carlisle (3-1), LW #7 vs #4 Bondurant-Farrar

6. North Scott (3-1), LW #5 @ #9 Liberty

7. Indianola (3-1), LW #4 @ Perry

8. Norwalk (3-1), LW #8 vs Boone

9. Iowa City Liberty (3-1), LW #9 vs #6 North Scott

10.Spencer (3-1), LW #10 vs Denison-Schleswig

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley (4-0), LW #2 vs Davenport North

2. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1), LW #3 @ CB Abe Lincoln

3. Ankeny (3-1), LW #5 @ DSM Roosevelt

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0), LW #4 @ #10 Dubuque Senior

5. Southeast Polk (3-1), LW #1 @ Waterloo West

6. Sioux City East (5-0), LW #7 @ Centennial

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1), LW #9 vs Ottumwa

8. Urbandale (3-1), LW #10 @ DSM East

9. Iowa City West (3-1), LW (X) vs Iowa City High

10.Dubuque Senior (3-1), LW (X) vs #4 CR Kennedy

8-Player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #1 @ St Edmond

2. WACO (5-0), LW #2 vs New London

3. Don Bosco (4-0), LW #3 vs Dunkerton

4. Easton Valley (3-1), LW #4 @ #10 Central City

5. Newell-Fonda (4-0), LW #5 @ Kingsley-Pierson

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), LW #6 vs GMG

7. Lenox (4-0), LW #7 vs Stanton

8. Baxter (4-0), LW #8 @ BGM

9. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (4-0), LW #9 vs West Bend-Mallard

10.Central City (4-0), LW (X) vs #4 Easton Valley

CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Mark Farley says the Panthers don’t run from problems but meet them head on. UNI is 0-3 on the season and returns to Missouri Valley action this week at Western Illinois.

Farley says the Panthers are not far off.

Farley says by eliminating a few mistakes the Panthers could be 2-1 right now and feeling much different about the start.

Improved tackling is a focus and Farley says it begins with attitude. The play of the defense has been alarming and UNI ranks near the bottom of FCS by giving up 518 yards per game.

Kickoff in Macomb is scheduled for 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon

AMES — Iowa State officials on Monday unveiled plans for a major development on the grounds of the Iowa State Center between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. CYTown will include a hotel and convention center, a medical clinic as well as restaurant, retail and office space.

That’s ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard, who says they will seek approval from the Board of Regents for phase one of the project.

Iowa State athletics took over the Iowa State Center three years ago. Pollard says in total it is about a 20-year project and they hope to have some of the restaurant and retail operations up and running by the Fall of 2025.

Pollard says work will begin following approval by the Board of Regents.

The project will be discussed by the Regents at their November meeting.