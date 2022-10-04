Tuesday October 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league skipper. Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Minnesota dropped to 9-19 in its last 28 games. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, and Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-hit ball.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll:

Class A

1. West Hancock (6-0), LW #1 vs Saint Ansgar

2. Lynnville-Sully (6-0), LW #2 @ Ogden

3. Grundy Center (6-0), LW #3 vs BCLUW

4. Woodbury Central (6-0), LW #4 @ Tri-Center

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (6-0), LW #6 @ Logan-Magnolia

6. North Linn (5-1), LW #7 @ Hudson

7. East Buchanan (5-1), LW #8 vs Clayton Ridge

8. Columbus Junction (5-0), LW #9 @ North Cedar

9. HMS (Hartley) (4-2), LW #5 @ Hinton

10.Alburnett (5-1), LW #10 vs Wapello

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (5-1), LW #1 vs Interstate-35

2. Underwood (6-1), LW #2 @ West Monona

3. West Branch (6-0), LW #3 vs Regina

4. West Sioux (5-1), LW #4 vs Sibley-Ocheyedan

5. Dike-New Hartford (5-1), LW #5 vs Denver

6. Carroll Kuemper (6-0), LW #7 @ Treynor

7. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1), LW #6 @ Central Springs

8. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (5-1), LW (X) @ Panorama

9. Pella Christian (5-1), LW #10 vs Cardinal

10.South Hamilton (5-1), LW (X) @ Manson-NW Webster

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (6-0), LW #1 vs Davis County

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0), LW #2 vs Sheldon

3. West Marshall (6-0), LW #3 @ Roland-Story

4. Spirit Lake (6-0), LW #4 @ Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

5. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (5-1), LW #7 @ Estherville Lincoln Central

6. West Lyon (4-2), LW #8 @ Unity Christian

7. Greene County (4-1), LW #9 Idle

8. Osage (4-2), LW (X) @ Garner Hayfield Ventura

9. New Hampton (5-1), LW #5 vs Forest City

10.Crestwood (4-2), LW #10 @ Clear Lake

Class 3A

1. Harlan (5-1), LW #1 vs #4 ADM (Adel)

2. Humboldt (6-0), LW #2 vs Gilbert

3. Mount Vernon (6-0), LW #3 @ Maquoketa

4. ADM (Adel) (6-0), LW #4 @ #1 Harlan

5. Nevada (5-0), LW #6 @ Algona

6. Independence (6-1), LW #9 vs Charles City

7. Solon (4-2), LW #8 @ Fairfield

8. North Polk (4-2), LW #5 vs Ballard

9. Creston (5-1), LW #7 @ Saydel

10.West Delaware (3-3), LW (X) @ Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (7-0), LW #1 vs Glenwood

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0), LW #2 @ Clear Creek-Amana

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0), LW #3 @ Mason City

4. Carlisle (5-1), LW #4 @ #5 Indianola

5. Indianola (5-1), LW #5 vs #4 Carlisle

6. Iowa City Liberty (5-1), LW #6 vs Fort Madison

7. Bondurant-Farrar (5-1), LW #8 @ Boone

8. North Scott (4-2), LW #9 vs Clinton

9. Spencer (5-1), LW #10 @ LeMars

10.Newton (6-0), LW (X) vs CR Washington

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley (6-0), LW #1 @ #7 Iowa City High

2. Dowling West Des Moines (5-1), LW #2 @ #10 Ames

3. Ankeny (5-1), LW #3 @ DSM North

4. Southeast Polk (5-1), LW #5 vs #5 C.R. Prairie

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1), LW #6 @ #4 S.E. Polk

6. Ankeny Centennial (4-2), LW #9 vs Waukee Northwest

7. Iowa City High (4-2), LW (X) vs #1 Pleasant Valley

8. Cedar Falls (4-2), LW (X) @ Dubuque Hempstead

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1), LW #4 vs Davenport West

10.Ames (5-1), LW (X) vs #2 Dowling West Des Moines

8-Player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0), LW #1 vs AR-WE-VA

2. WACO (7-0), LW #2 vs Winfield-Mount Union

3. Don Bosco (6-0), LW #3 vs #6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

4. Easton Valley (4-1), LW #4 @ Edgewood-Colesburg

5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0), LW #6 @ #3 Don Bosco

6. Baxter (6-0), LW #8 @ Montezuma

7. Lenox (6-0), LW #7 vs Martensdale-St. Mary’s

8. Newell-Fonda (5-1), LW #5 vs Glidden-Ralston

9. West Harrison (6-0), LW #10 vs Audubon

10.Southeast Warren (6-1), LW (X) @ Murray

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS —- Illinois coach Bret Bielema is encouraging fans to fill Memorial Stadium for Saturday night’s game against Iowa. The Illini are 4-1 and coming off a 34-10 win at Wisconsin.

Bielema says the Iowa program has been built on consistency. He was a walk-on who played for Hayden Fry and later became a part of Kirk Ferentz’s coaching staff.

Bielema is coming off a win at Wisconsin, where he got his first head coaching job.

The Illini are riding a three game win streak and Bielema says they are still working to become a program that expects to win.

Kickoff Saturday is slated for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley feels the defense is making significant progress. The Panthers are coming off a 20-14 win over Indiana State and take a 2-3 record into their homecoming contest on Saturday against Illinois State.

Farley says the Panthers are getting a better pass rush and doing a better job of locking down receivers.

Illinois State is 2-2 overall and opened the Missouri Valley race with a loss to Southern Illinois.

Farley hopes it is a raucous crowd in the UNI-Dome

NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner will return for homecoming and Farley says he enjoys having former players who made it in the NFL address the team.

PEOSTA — The Mason City High boys golf team had their season come to an end on Monday as they finished 13th at the 4A district tournament at the Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. Mason City had a team score of 348. Defending 4A champion Cedar Falls tied with Dubuque Wahlert with a 305, but the Tigers won the tiebreaker to win the district championship. Michael Solberg-Maas had a 10-over 81 to finish 31st for the best Riverhawk finish.