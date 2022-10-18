Tuesday October 18th Local Sports

— High school volleyball tournament play from Monday night:

== Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinals

Forest City 3-1 Clear Lake (21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21)

#8 Union LaPorte City 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-6, 25-8, 26-12)

Center Point-Urbana 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-10, 25-13, 25-23)

#13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-17, 25-13, 25-9)

== Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinals

#7 Osage 3-0 North Fayette Valley (25-8, 25-9, 25-19)

New Hampton 3-0 Crestwood (25-23, 25-17, 25-18)

#12 Dubuque Wahlert 3-0 Oelwein (25-16, 25-9, 25-9)

#14 Monticello 3-0 Waukon (25-9, 25-19, 25-13)

== Class 1A Region 5

Tripoli 3-0 Newman (25-9, 25-7, 25-11)

St. Ansgar 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-18, 25-14, 25-16)

BCL-UW 3-2 Janesville (22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13)

#15 Dunkerton 3-0 Clarksville (25-16, 25-14, 25-13)

Riceville 3-1 Nashua-Plainfield (23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16)

West Fork 3-2 Rockford (19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 31-29, 15-12)

North Butler 3-0 Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls (25-8, 25-9, 25-7)

#4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck — receives a first-round bye

== Class 1A Region 3

#14 Ackley-Geneva/Wellsburg-SR 3-0 West Hancock (25-10, 25-12, 25-10)

North Iowa 3-0 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (25-4, 25-14, 25-13)

== Class 4A Region 6 tonight

Mason City at Decorah (winner plays at Charles City Thursday)

Fort Dodge at Webster City (winner plays at #6 Western Dubuque Thursday)

DES MOINES — The final Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football polls have been released for Classes 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man heading into the post-season, while Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A still have a week to go:

Class A (Final)

1. West Hancock (8-0), LW #1 vs Nashua Plainfield

2. Lynnville-Sully (8-0), LW #2 vs Earlham

3. Grundy Center (8-0), LW #3 vs Belle Plaine

4. Woodbury Central (8-0), LW #4 vs South O’Brien

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (8-0), LW #5 vs Westwood

6. North Linn (7-1), LW #6 vs Wapello

7. East Buchanan (7-1), LW #7 vs Lisbon

8. Alburnett (7-1), LW #10 vs Bellevue

9. HMS (Hartley) (6-2), LW #9 vs North Union

10.Columbus Junction (7-1), LW #8 vs Maquoketa Valley

Class 1A (Final)

1. Van Meter (7-1), LW #1 vs vs Pleasantville

2. Underwood (8-1), LW #2 vs Interstate-35

3. West Branch (8-0), LW #3 vs South Hardin

4. West Sioux (7-1), LW #4 vs East Sac County

5. MFL MarMac (7-1), LW #7 vs Durant

6. Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1), LW #6 vs Eagle Grove

7. Carroll Kuemper (7-1), LW #5 vs Emmetsburg @ Buena Vista

8. Pella Christian (8-1), LW #9 vs Iowa City Regina

9. South Hamilton (7-1), LW #10 vs Ridge View

10.Dike-New Hartford (6-2), LW (X) vs Cascade

Class 2A (Final)

1. Williamsburg (8-0), LW #1 vs Camanche

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0), LW #2 vs Iowa Falls-Alden

3. West Marshall (8-0), LW #3 vs Clarke

4. Spirit Lake (8-0), LW #4 vs Sheldon

5. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (7-1), LW #5 vs Unity Christian

6. West Lyon (6-2), LW #6 vs Estherville Lincoln Central

7. Greene County (6-1), LW #7 vs Union

8. Osage (6-2), LW #8 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

9. Waukon (5-3), LW (X) vs New Hampton

10.Dubuque Wahlert (6-2), LW (X) vs West Liberty

8-Player (Final)

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #1 vs Audubon

2. WACO (9-0), LW #2 vs Martensdale-St. Marys

3. Don Bosco (8-0), LW #3 vs Winfield-Mt. Union

4. Easton Valley (6-1), LW #4 vs BGM

5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), LW #5 vs New London

6. Lenox (8-0), LW #6 vs Colo-Nesco

7. Newell-Fonda (7-1), LW #7 vs Harris-Lake Park

8. West Harrison (8-0), LW #9 vs Bedford

9. Southeast Warren (8-1), LW #10 vs East Mills

10. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (7-1), LW (X) vs Kingsley-Pierson

Class 3A

1. Harlan (7-1), LW #1 vs Knoxville

2. Mount Vernon (8-0), LW #3 @ Vinton-Shellsburg

3. Independence (8-1), LW #4 vs Center Point-Urbana

4. Nevada (7-1), LW #5 vs #8 North Polk

5. Solon (6-2), LW #6 @ Keokuk

6. Humboldt (7-1), LW #2 @ Algona

7. ADM (Adel) (7-1), LW #7 @ Saydel

8. North Polk (6-2), LW #8 @ #4 Nevada

9. Benton (6-2), LW (X) @ Central DeWitt

10.MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2), LW (X) vs Sioux Center

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (9-0), LW #1 vs Winterset

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0), LW #2 vs Oskaloosa

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0), LW #3 @ Decorah

4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 Idle

5. Iowa City Liberty (7-1), LW #5 vs Clinton

6. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1), LW #6 @ Norwalk

7. North Scott (6-2), LW #7 vs Mount Pleasant

8. Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3), LW (X) @ Pella

9. Indianola (5-3), LW #8 @ Boone

10.Western Dubuque (5-3), LW #10 vs Mason City

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley (8-0), LW #1 vs Iowa City West

2. Dowling West Des Moines (7-1), LW #2 vs Waukee

3. Ankeny (7-1), LW #3 @ DSM Lincoln

4. Southeast Polk (7-1), LW #4 @ CR Jefferson

5. Cedar Falls (6-2), LW #5 @ Dubuque Senior

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2), LW #8 vs #10 Linn-Mar

7. Johnston (5-3), LW (X) @ Ames

8. Sioux City East (7-2), LW #9 vs Sioux City West

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2), LW #6 vs Dubuque Hempstead (Thur)

10.Linn-Mar (5-3), LW (X) @ #6 Prairie

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI football team needs a strong finish to bolster its playoff hopes. The Panthers are 3-4 and three of their four remaining opponents are or have been nationally ranked. It begins this week at home against Missouri State.

That’s Panther coach Mark Farley. Missouri State has lost four straight games but Farley says that is a function of who the Bears have played.

Farley says the Bears are much better than their record.

Kickoff on Saturday at the UNI-Dome is scheduled for 4 o’clock

DES MOINES — In four years with Darian DeVries as coach, Drake basketball has averaged more than 23 wins, claimed a share of a Missouri Valley regular season title and registered its first NCAA Tournament victory in a half century. There have also been two second place finishes and DeVries says an experienced Drake team feels there is unfinished business.

The Bulldogs have five players returning with starting experience and the bulk of its scoring returning from last year’s team that finished 25-11. In each of the last two seasons the Bulldogs have suffered crucial injuries down the stretch to key players.

With four players returning who averaged 10 or more points last season the Bulldogs are considered by many to be the Valley preseason favorite.

The Bulldogs open at home on November 9th against IUPUI.

CEDAR FALLS — The losses from last year were significant but the expectations remain the same for UNI basketball. Leading scorer AJ Green is in the pro ranks and second leading scorer Noah Carter transferred to Missouri. They were key parts of last year’s team that won the Missouri Valley regular season crown.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson, who says expectations are nothing new for the Panthers. UNI has been in the NCAA Tournament four times since 2009 an won two of the last three Valley regular season titles.

Jacobson says the past success of the program has made UNI an attractive place to play.

UNI may regain the services of senior center Austin Phyfe later in the season. Hampered by long-term COVID last year, Phyfe is being treated for blood clots that developed in the offseason. He has not been cleared to play.