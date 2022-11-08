KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday November 8th KGLO Morning News

November 8, 2022 7:35AM CST
Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
3

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
4

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home
5

Hampton attorney arrested on child sexual abuse charges