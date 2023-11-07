Tuesday November 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. North Dakota — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

IOWA CITY — The 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women raced out to a 35-17 lead at the end of one and beat Fairleigh Dickinson 102-46, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 10 assists.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawks play 8th-ranked Virginia Tech Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, then visit UNI Sunday.

Hanna Stuelke and Sharon Goodman made their first career starts last night, with Stuelke pouring in 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Goodman was 7-of-8 from the field and hit all five of her free throws for 19 points.

AMES — The Iowa State women blew the game open in the third quarter and rolled to an 82-55 win over Butler in the season opener Monday morning in Ames. Senior forward Nyamer Diew led the Cyclones with 19 points and nine rebounds. She started her college career at Butler.

Diew was impressed with the play of a number of freshmen in their first game.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly was pleased with how the Cyclones performed after halftime.

Iowa State heads to Drake on Sunday

AMES — Iowa State raced out to a 49-18 lead at halftime and cruised to an 85-44 win over Green Bay. Freshman Milan Momcilovic scored 15 of his game high 18 points in the opening half.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who was pleased with the effort.

Iowa State hosts Lindenwood on Thursday night.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team opens the new season at home tonight against North Dakota. With six new players, expectations are much lower than the past few years. North Dakota is coming off a 13-20 record last season.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who wants to see progress after a closed scrimmage against Wichita State and an exhibition game against Quincy.

Valparaiso transfer Beb Krikke is expected to have an immediate impact after scoring 14 points and hauling down seven rebounds in the exhibition victory over Quincy.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO tonight.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men open the basketball season Tuesday night with a visit to North Texas. The Panthers are expected to bounce back after a 14-18 record last season.

That’s Panther coach Ben Jacobson. North Texas is coming off last season’s NIT Championship.

Junior guard Nate Heise returns after missing nearly all of last season with a hand injury.

Heise says this Panther team is much more experienced.

Tipoff in Denton tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored eight of his 38 points in overtime, and the Minnesota Timberwolves sent the Boston Celtics to their first loss of the season with a 114-109 win. Jaden McDaniels added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota is 4-0 at home. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 for the Celtics. Boston’s 6-0 start was its best since 2009-10.

CEDAR FALLS —- orthern Iowa football coach Mark Farley says defense has been a big part of their success in Missouri Valley play. The Panthers are 5-1 in league play as they get ready to visit Missouri State. UNI is up to 15th in the STATS FCS Poll.

Farley says the defense still needs to be more consistent.

Farley says that defense will be challenged by Missouri State.

Missouri State is 2-4 in the Valley.