Tuesday November 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Des Moines North — pre-game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at Fort Dodge — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago with 10 seconds left for his fourth of the game after a miss on the opening drive, and the Bears had four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs in a defense-dominated 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter. With excellent protection on third-and-10 near midfield he hit D.J. Moore for 36 yards to put the Bears at the 13 with 55 seconds left. They drained the clock to set up the winning kick and stop a 12-game losing streak against NFC North opponents.

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman says time of possession will be a key this week when the Hawkeyes play Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes need to find a way to keep the nation’s worst offense on the field.

Time of possession also helps the Hawkeyes in the battle for field position.

Richman says they are not concerned about the talk of this game being a mismatch.

=== Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins says the Hawkeyes are not concerned about the narrative that they have no chance against 2bd-ranked Michigan in this week’s Big Ten Championship Game. The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes are a better than three touchdown underdog and two years ago were clobbered in the title game by the Wolverines 42-3.

Despite the loss of several key players to injury and its top defensive lineman to suspension the Hawkeyes are 10-2 and a win away from a 12th Big Ten title in program history.

Higgins says the Hawkeyes have overcome a lot of obstacles just to get to this point.

=== The Iowa defense has carried the Hawkeyes this season but that unit has a huge challenge in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship game. Iowa gave up just over 12 points per game in Big Ten play but must find a way to slow down a Michigan offense that averaged more than 39 points. Wolverine quarterback JJ McCarthy is 19-0 as a starter against Big Ten foes.

McCarthy was the quarterback a year ago when the Wolverines used a balanced attack in a 27-14 win in Kinnick Stadium.

McCarthy says he always thought this game could happen, especially before his former Michigan teammates Cade McNamara and Erick All were injured.

=== Michigan senior running back Blake Corum is excited to have head coach Jim Harbaugh back for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against Iowa. Harbaugh was suspended by the conference for the past three games in the midst of a sign stealing scandal.

Corum says he has missed Harbaugh’s pregame speeches.

Corum missed last year’s postseason with a knee injury and returned for a final season hoping to make another run.

You can hear the Iowa-Michigan Big Ten Championship game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock on Saturday evening with the kickoff slated for 7:15 PM.

— high school boys basketball last night

Rockford 61, Clarksville 51

— high school girls basketball last night

Forest City 57, West Fork 24

— girls wrestling from last night

@ Gilbert

Mason City 66, Gilbert 18

West Marshall 48, Mason City 36

ST. PAUL (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods. General manager Bill Guerin announced John Hynes will be the next coach. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games. Evason had the job for nearly five years. He started as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. Evason went 147-77-27 in 251 regular season games and 8-15 in the postseason without winning any series. Hynes is 284-255-63 in eight NHL seasons. The Predators fired him on May 30, six weeks after missing the playoffs.