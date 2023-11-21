Tuesday November 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and LIONS TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake girls vs. Ballard — pre-game 7:20, tipoff 7:30

— high school girls basketball scores from last night

North Butler 47, South Winneshiek 30

Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 22

Southeast Valley 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Gilbert 52, Humboldt 41

CLEAR LAKE — Tonight on KRIB — the #7/3A Clear Lake girls host #3/4A Ballard in the season opener for the Lions. You can listen to the game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com and watch the game via Lions TV at kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:20 with the tipoff scheduled for about 7:30.

MASON CITY – Freshman Tori Miller scored a career-high 26 points with a career-best nine assists and also collected six rebounds and two steals to power the NIACC women’s basketball team to a 94-68 victory over the Graceland University Junior Varsity Monday night in the NIACC gym.

Miller, who is from Goodhue, Minn., scored 14 of her 26 points in the second half. Seven of Miller’s nine assists were dished out in the first 20 minutes.

NIACC led 56-37 at the half. The Trojans outscored the Graceland JV 23-15 in the third quarter to increase its lead to 79-52 after three quarters.

The non-conference victory by the Trojans was the 50th in the career of fourth-year NIACC coach Brad Vaught, who now has a career record of 50-39.

Also for the Trojans on Monday, freshman Madison Hillman scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Freshman Keeley Steele scored nine points with five assists and five steals.

NIACC is now 5-2 on the season and will return to action Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Neb. The Trojans face Central CC-Columbus on Saturday and play Southeast CC on Sunday.

AMES — The Iowa State women raced out to a 22-point halftime lead and beat Southern 78-60 on Monday night. Freshman Addy Brown led the Cyclones with 18 points on seven of eight shooting.

The Cyclones used several different lineup combinations in the second half.

Iowa State is now 2-1 on the season and will head to the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas where they’ll face Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon and Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS — The Drake men suffered their first loss of the season in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic. Stephen F. Austin shot a sizzling 63 percent, including 14 three pointers and hammered the Bulldogs 92-68 Monday afternoon.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs were outscored 54-36 in the second half.

They will play for third place against Akron late this afternoon .

LINCOLN — Motivation should not be a problem for Nebraska heading into a Black Friday game against Iowa. Not only will the Huskers be looking for their second straight win in the series but a victory sends them to a bowl game in Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach.

Rhule says the Hawkeyes have mastered the game of field position.

Rhule on an Iowa defense that gives up less than 12 and-a-half points in conference play.

Kickoff in Lincoln is scheduled for 11 o’clock Friday with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — UNI football coach Mark Farley says it was a week ten loss at Missouri State that kept the Panthers out of the FCS Playoffs. UNI finished the season with a 6-5 record after a 48-27 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday.

It is the second straight season the Panthers have missed out on the FCS playoffs.

Farley feels good about the future of the program.

A tough nonconference schedule did not benefit UNI. The Panthers finished tied for third in the Missouri Valley race but did not get a playoff bid.

A record six Missouri Valley Football Conference schools qualified for the FCS playoffs with South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State.