Tuesday May 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MASON CITY — Conference golf tournaments were held in north-central Iowa on Monday:
== Clear Lake won the North Central Conference girls tournament at Mason City Country Club. The Lions had a 324, Humboldt was second with 330, with Iowa Falls-Alden third with 400. Humboldt’s Nora Carlson was the medalist with a 76. Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake was the runner-up with a 77.
== Webster City took the North Central Conference boys tournament at Lakeside in Fort Dodge. The Lynx edged Clear Lake 328 to 336. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was third with 339. Trey Lyons of Webster City was the medalist with a 78. Eric Ritter and Easton DeVries tied for the low Lions’ scores, finishing fourth with an 81.
== St. Ansgar won the Top of Iowa Conference East Division girls tournament in Northwood. The Saints had a 396, four shots better than runner-up Newman. Kirsten Boerjan of St. Ansgar was the medalist with a 90.
== Osage won the Top of Iowa East boys meet on their home course with a 322, Newman was second with a 345 with Northwood-Kensett being third with a 359. Osage’s Leo Klapperich was the medalist with a 76.
== At the Top of Iowa West boys meet, Lake Mills won on their home course at Rice Lake with a 312, easily outdistancing runner-up North Union by 36 strokes. The Bulldogs’ Casey Hanson was the medalist with a 73.
== Bishop Garrigan of Algona won the Top of Iowa West girls meet in Garner. The Bears had a 349, North Union was second with a 360 with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura being third with a 414. Annie Burns of Garrigan was the medalist with an 83.
GRAMBLING, LOUISIANA — Lindsey Wilson claimed its first NAIA Football Championship Series title with a dominant win over Northwestern College of Orange City at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium Monday night. Cameron Dukes had touchdown runs of one, two, and three yards to power the Blue Raiders to a 45-13 victory to complete their undefeated season with an 11-0 record. Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said it was a tough way to end a great season.
The Red Raiders scored with 11 seconds remaining in the first half to trim the deficit to 17-7.
Making his first start at quarterback, Blake Fryar finished 22-of-32 passing for 157 yards and two scores. Cade Moser was his top target with six catches for 54 yards.
Northwestern closes the season with a record of 11-2.
DES MOINES — Iowa Cubs centerfielder Ian Miller spent this past offseason preparing for life after baseball. The former Minnesota Twin spent nearly the entire 2020 season at the alternate site in South Bend after signing with the Cubs as a minor league free agent.
With no minor league stats from the 2020 season, Miller was not sure he would get signed by the Cubs for this season.
Miller says he went back to work on his degree and even started giving hitting lessons as a part time job.
After a brief trip to Chicago in 2020 Miller is trying to work his way back.
The I-Cubs open a six game series tonight at Triple-A newcomer St. Paul.