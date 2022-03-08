Tuesday March 8th Local Sports
DES MOINES — Lake Mills has advanced to the Class 1A semifinal round of the boys state basketball tournament after a 39-22 win over Danville late Monday morning as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Lake Mills led all the way except for an 11-11 tie at halftime, with the Bulldogs outscoring Danville 14-5 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth. Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke says he’s proud of his team’s effort.
Menke says they used a 1-3-1 zone defense to contain Danville.
Bennett Berger led Lake Mills with 13 points. He says the team was able to learn from their losses in the quarterfinals the last two years.
Seth Hermanson came off the bench to score 10 points and talked about the slow pace of the game.
Lake Mills is now 25-1 on the season and will face the top seed Grand View Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 PM, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO. Grand View Christian needed overtime to beat the eighth seed Bellevue 64-63.
— other 1A quarterfinals from Monday
North Linn 89, North Mahaska 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, West Harrison 52
— 2A quarterfinals Monday night/Tuesday
Central Lyon 68, Red Oak 34
Pella Christian 69, Roland-Story 62
10:30—#3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. #6 Monticello
12:15—#2 Rock Valley vs. #7 Jesup
— 3A quarterfinals
2:00—#1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #8 Carroll
3:45—#4 Winterset vs. #5 Marion
5:30—#2 Decorah vs. #7 Central DeWitt
7:15—#3 Assumption, Davenport vs. #6 Humboldt
MASON CITY — NIACC’s Myles Tucker was selected on Monday to the all-Region XI first team. Tucker averaged 13.6 points per game, connecting on 55 three-point field goals. Cortaviaus Seales was a Region XI second team selection while Noah Rigatuso was an honorable mention pick. DMACC’s Jadan Graves was selected as the Region XI player of the year while Kirkwood’s Tim Sandquist was named the Region XI coach of the year.
AMES —- Iowa State women’s coach Bill Fennelly feels good about the Cyclones’ chances to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Ranked 10th in the latest AP top 25 the Cyclones take a 25-5 record into the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week.
Fennelly believes the Big 12 could have four teams serve as host on the opening weekend.
The Cyclones open Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between TCU and West Virginia.
AMES — Spring football is underway at Iowa State where several big names have departed that helped the Cyclones produce five straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. Standouts like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Mike Rose need to be replaced off last year’s team that finished 7-6 and coach Matt Campbell says that has made this spring more important.
Campbell says it will be a much different Cyclone team this fall.
ISU will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since September of 2018.
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar’s return to Iowa will be celebrated as a three-day festival with a quartet of musical acts. Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform over two days in July at the track located 30 miles east of Des Moines. Iowa-headquartered grocery chain Hy-Vee is sponsoring the race and has promised a three-day festival weekend. McGraw is scheduled to play 50 minutes before the July 23 race, and Florida Georgia Line is scheduled to play 90 minutes after the race. Stefani is scheduled for the July 24 pre-race, with Shelton set to play after it.