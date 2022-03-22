Tuesday March 22nd Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta — 12:00
DES MOINES — Drake outscored Northern Iowa 22-13 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 62-55 win in the second round of the Women’s NIT on Monday night in Des Moines. Maddie Petersen and Maggie Bair each had 13 while Mason City native Megan Meyer and Anna Miller each added 10 to lead the Bulldogs to their fifth straight victory over UNI and 14th in their last 15 meetings. Drake is now 20-13 overall and will travel to South Dakota State on Thursday night in the round of 16. UNI ends their season with a record of 23-11.
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — A second half collapse ended the Drake men’s season at the College Basketball Invitational. The Bulldogs squandered a 22-point second half lead in a 76-75 loss to North Carolina-Wilmington in Daytona Beach last night.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. It was the final game for a senior class that led the Bulldogs to four straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history.
Drake closes with a record of 25-11.
AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell says new leaders are emerging on offense during spring drills. With veterans like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar gone from last year’s team that finished 7-6 new leadership will be counted on.
Campbell says offensive lineman Trevor Downing and receiver Xavier Hutchinson are two of the players who have stepped up.
Iowa State will conclude spring drills on April 15th.
IOWA CITY — Ten Iowa football players looked to improve their draft stock on Monday by taking part in Pro Day in Iowa City. Defensive back Dane Belton says playing the “cash” position for the Hawkeyes has boosted his NFL prospects.
Tyler Goodson is trying to become a rare Iowa running back that makes it in the NFL.
Safety Jack Koerner has been seeking the advice of Los Angeles Rams safety Jake Gervase who also started his Iowa career as a walk-on.
The NFL Draft is April 28th through the 30th.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota acquired the biggest name available on Monday, adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The bold move boosts the Wild’s chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s draft, and Chicago agreed to pay half of what is left on the last year of Fleury’s three-year contract.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nicolas Deslauriers scored in his Minnesota debut as the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for the shutout after Marc-Andre Fleury was acquired at the trade deadline to share time with him in the Wild net. Matt Dumba also had a goal and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter for the Wild. They won their third straight game and climbed into second place in the Central Division.