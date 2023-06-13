Tuesday June 13th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at Mason City High — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, first pitch 7:30

ALGONA — Andrew Theiss pitched his second straight complete game, striking out seven and also knocking in two runs to help his own cause as Clear Lake beat Algona 5-1 last night in North Central Conference baseball action, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Titan Schmitt was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Hudson Smith and Taylor Plagge also had an RBI for the Lions, who are now 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Clear Lake hosts Dike-New Hartford in non-conference play tonight.

— other baseball last night

Newman 6, Osage 4

St. Ansgar 6, Central Springs 0

North Butler 11, Northwood-Kensett 1

Nashua-Plainfield 18, Rockford 0

Bishop Garrigan 16, Belmond-Klemme 0

Forest City 5, Eagle Grove 4

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, North Iowa 1

Lake Mills 15, West Hancock 10

Charles City 9, Decorah 1; Decorah 2, Charles City 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, Webster City 5

Humboldt 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 5

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, St. Edmond 1 (at Field of Dreams)

MASON CITY — The new Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings were released on Monday:

== Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (17-2), LW #1

2. Kingsley-Pierson (13-0), LW #2

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (14-2), LW #3

4. Lynnville-Sully (13-0), LW #5

5. North Linn (14-2), LW #6

6. West Harrison (11-1), LW #9

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-1), LW (X)

8. Burlington Notre Dame (13-4), LW #7

9. Lisbon (10-2), LW #4

10.LeMars Gehlen (11-2), LW #10

== Class 2A

1. Van Meter (12-5), LW #2

2. Mid-Prairie (12-4), LW #1

3. Estherville Lincoln Central (11-4), LW #4

4. Dyersville Beckman (11-6), LW #5

5. Underwood (9-2), LW #6

6. Carroll Kuemper (10-5), LW #3

7. Williamsburg (14-7), LW #8

8. Cascade (10-5), LW #7

9. West Marshall (14-3), LW #9

10.New Hampton (12-5), LW #10

== Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (18-4), LW #1

2. Lewis Central (13-1), LW #2

3. North Polk (11-2), LW #5

4. Knoxville (17-1), LW #3

5. Marion (12-3), LW #6

6. Sioux City Heelan (16-6), LW #8

7. ADM (14-5), LW (X)

8. Ballard (12-3), LW #7

9. Dubuque Wahlert (13-8), LW (X)

10.Davenport Assumption (9-9), LW (X)

== Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (15-1), LW #1

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-1), LW #2

3. Johnston (17-3), LW #3

4. Southeast Polk (17-6), LW #5

5. Pleasant Valley (16-6), LW #7

6. Iowa City High (15-8), LW #9

7. West Des Moines Dowling (13-5), LW #8

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (18-6), LW #4

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (11-5), LW #6

10.Indianola (13-7), LW (X)

MASON CITY — Jayce Weiner had a two-run double in the first, and that’s all Newman needed as the #9/1A Knights downed #14/2A Osage 2-0 last night in Mason City. Macy Kellar struck out nine in firing the shutout. Newman is now 15-3 overall and 7-2 in the Top of Iowa East. They’ll host AGWSR tonight.

ALGONA — Clear Lake gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to allow Algona to tie the game, and then in the 11th, they pushed across four runs and held off the Bulldogs’ rally for a 9-8 extra innings win in North Central Conference softball last night. The Lions are now 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference and will travel to Mason City High School tonight in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 7:20 with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30.

— other softball last night

#2/2A Central Springs 11, St. Ansgar 1

North Butler 13, Northwood-Kensett 0

Rockford 17, Nashua-Plainfield 5

North Iowa 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Lake Mills 16, West Hancock 0

Webster City 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Humboldt 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Adam Berghult has been named a third-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American as a designated hitter. The honors were announced on Monday. Berghult hit .373 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and 42 runs batted in. Berghult, who was also NIACC’s #1 catcher, was a first-team all-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection as a DH. Berghult is NIACC’s first baseball All-American in four years. Berghult was one of 10 freshmen to earn All-American honors.

URBANDALE — Former Iowa star Luka Garza will be back in the state beginning next weekend as he offers a series of camps this summer in Urbandale. It is all part of the second year of the Luka Garza Academy.

It begins Friday with a skills camp for players in third through eighth grade. Saturday and Sunday there is a father and son camp as well as an elite big man camp in July and September. While players are always looking for an AAU team to play on out of season Garza says skill development is also important.

Garza says games are where skill development is polished.

For more information about any of the camps visit LukaGarzaAcademy.com.