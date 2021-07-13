Tuesday July 13th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A baseball district semifinal — Newman vs. Nashua-Plainfield — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball vs. Mason City High — 7:30
MASON CITY — North Butler knocked off 12th-ranked Newman 5-4 last night in the Class 1A Region 6 softball championship game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kenzie Groen had a two-run triple and Emma Ott plated a run for a single in the second inning to give the Bearcats a 4-1 lead after two innings and pushed another run across in the third to make it 5-1. Newman got three runs back in the sixth but could not complete the comeback. The Knights end their season with a record of 27-11. North Butler advances to the state tournament with a 20-5 record. They’ll join rival Butler County town Clarksville in Fort Dodge next week as Clarksville won their regional last night 3-2 over Collins-Maxwell. Those teams will have to wait for the regional final between Highland and Lisbon to be played tonight prior to the 1A state bracket being set.
MANLY — Cooper Klaahsen had a single-game school record 17 strikeouts as 5th-ranked Central Springs beat South Hardin 2-1 in a Class 2A Region 5 championship game last night. Madisyn Kelley broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single scoring Kaylea Fessler. Central Springs is now 29-6 on the season and will likely be the third seed at next week’s state tournament after 3rd-ranked Louisa-Muscatine and 4th-ranked Van Meter fell in their regional finals last night. One more regional final has to be played tonight between Regina of Iowa City and Cardinal of Eldon.
MOUNT VERNON — 2nd-ranked Mount Vernon scored three in the first, seven in the third and two more in the fourth in a 12-0 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the Class 3A Region 5 championship game last night. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finishes the season with a record of 15-9.
MASON CITY — In high school tournament baseball last night, Newman jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one inning on their way to an 11-1, five-inning win over North Butler in a Class 1A District 3 quarterfinal round game postponed from Saturday night. The Knights improve to 33-1 on the season and will face Nashua-Plainfield in the district semifinal round tonight as the Huskies in the first game at Newman last night beat Lake Mills 7-4. You can hear tonight’s Newman vs. Nashua-Plainfield game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 7 o’clock. In tonight’s other District 3 semifinal, Rockford is at Northwood-Kensett.
— 1A District 4 semifinals tonight at Shooky Fink Field, New Albin
5:00 — Kee vs. Wapsie Valley
7:00 — St. Ansgar vs. South Winneshiek
— 1A District 2 last night at Newell-Fonda
West Bend-Mallard 4, West Hancock 3
— 2A District 6 semifinals tonight at Garner
5:00 — Forest City vs. New Hampton
7:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage
DES MOINES — The final Class 3A and 4A Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings were released on Monday afternoon:
Class 4A (Final)
1. Pleasant Valley (29-3)
2. Ankeny (26-6)
3. Johnston (31-7)
4. Dowling Catholic (26-7)
5. Sioux City East (34-4)
6. Dubuque Hempstead (27-8)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (29-8)
8. Urbandale (22-15)
9. Waukee (21-14)
10. Iowa City High (27-12)
Others: Des Moines Roosevelt (26-11); Indianola (25-10); Norwalk (27-5); Ottumwa (27-8); Southeast Polk (20-16)
Class 3A (Final)
1. Marion (29-5)
2. Grinnell (27-5)
3. Gilbert (20-7)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (22-12)
5. Dubuque Wahlert (26-9)
6. Webster City (23-1)
7. Solon (25-11)
8. Davenport Assumption (22-13)
9. Boone (19-9)
10. Decorah (26-5)
Others: Ballard (17-11); Ft. Madison (22-7); North Polk (19-10); Storm Lake (24-5); Waverly-Shell Rock (28-6)
AMES — Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington likes the potential of his new Cyclone team. Brockington transferred to ISU after averaging just over 12 and-a-half points last season at Penn State. He finished second on the Nittany Lions in scoring. He is one of seven new players who will try to help the Cyclones bounce back from a two-win season.
Brockington says with so many new players chemistry will be important.
Brockington has been working this summer on being more consistent
Brockington says as a veteran player he needs to assume a leadership role.
Iowa State was 2-22 last year.