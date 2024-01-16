Tuesday January 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls & boys wrestling at Mason City High with Waterloo East — 5:20

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 25 points, Josh Dix, who got the start in place of an injured Patrick McCaffery, added 21 points and Iowa beat Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history. Fran McCaffery, who is in his 28th season as a head coach and 14th at Iowa, won his 272nd game as a Hawkeye, passing Dr. Tom Davis (1986-99) for the most victories in program history. On Jan. 6, McCaffery won his 127th career Big Ten game to move past Davis for the most league victories. Dix scored eight straight Iowa points, capped by a pullup jumper with 7:07 left for a 67-56 lead. Minnesota got as close as five points from there. Owen Freeman’s dunk and subsequent free throw pushed Iowa’s advantage to 78-67.

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Iowa moved up to No. 2 and Colorado to No. 3 behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose.

The Gamecocks (15-0), who are the last unbeaten team left, routed Missouri in their lone game last week and received all 36 first-place votes from the national media panel in Monday’s poll released hours before South Carolina routed Kentucky in a game that featured a dunk by Ashlyn Watkins.

Previously undefeated UCLA and Baylor both lost and fell in the rankings. The Bruins dropped from second to fifth and the Bears plummeted from fourth to 12th after losing to both Kansas and Iowa State. The Cyclones entered the poll at No. 24.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa moved up to second after routing then-No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night. Colorado and N.C. State followed the Hawkeyes. The Buffaloes are 15-1 for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Iowa hosts Wisconsin tonight — the pre-game at 7:45 with the tipoff at 8:00 on KGLO.

AMES — With a new national ranking and a 2-1 Big-12 record, the 24th-ranked Iowa State men are on the road tonight to visit 20th-ranked BYU. The Cougars are 13-3 overall and 9-1 at home.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says the Cyclones will need a big effort.

Iowa State is 13-3 overall

DES MOINES — Drake coach Darian DeVries credits defense for the Bulldogs return to the top of the Missouri Valley standings. Drake beat Indiana State at home and Southern Illinois on the road and are 5-1 in the Valley and 14-3 overall.

The Bulldogs limited Southern Illinois to 36 percent shooting in a 76-58 victory on the road.

Drake returns to action Wednesday at Illinois State.

MASON CITY — Charles City outscored Mason City 19-11 to start the game on their way to a 66-53 victory in non-conference boys basketball last night in Mason City. The Comets led 29-22 at the half then outscored the Riverhawks 37-31 in the second 16 minutes. Marcele Whitner led Mason City with 18 points as the Riverhawks drop to 1-10 on the season. The Riverhawks travel to Waterloo East on Friday.

— other boys basketball last night

Clarksville 56, North Butler 46

— girls basketball last night

Clarksville 31, North Butler 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd career win in the NHL. He posted his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-0. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Connor Dewar and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild. They’d gone 1-7-1 in their previous nine games. The 39-year-old Fleury passed Patrick Roy on the all-time list. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins. Fleury stopped 21 shots in his first shutout this season. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for the Islanders.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The 4th-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won seven of 10 matches to put up a 22-9 victory over Minnesota on Monday night on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

No. 7 Drake Ayala opened the evening with a 8-5 decision over No. 18 Patrick McKee at 125. The Fort Dodge native overcame a first-period takedown and got out top a 5-3 lead before a third period takedown widened the gap.

The win was Ayala’s seventh against a ranked opponent this season.

The Hawkeyes took two of the next three ranked matchups before intermission. Iowa won a decision by top-ranked Real Woods over No. 19 Vance VomBaur at 141, and a 7-3 decision by sophomore No. 12 Caleb Rathjen over No. 13 Richard Fedalen at 149.

Iowa won four of the five matches after the break. No. 7 Michael Caliendo won a 5-1 decision over No. 30 Blake Brenner at 165, No. 14 Patrick Kennedy got the Hawkeyes bonus points with a 13-2 major decision over Sam Skillings at 174, No. 18 Zach Glazier improved to 15-0 with a 4-2 decision over 24th ranked Garett Joles, at 197

The victory moves Iowa’s dual record to 7-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten Conference action. The Hawkeyes host Purdue on Friday at 7 p.m.