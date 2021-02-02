Tuesday February 2nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan State — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — girls 6:15, boys follow
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 16-0 90 1
2. Lake Mills 15-0 75 2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 15-0 69 3
4. Easton Valley 16-0 52 4
5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 16-1 47 5
6. Grand View Christian 13-1 46 8
7. Springville 16-1 42 6
8. Montezuma 15-2 38 7
9. St. Mary’s, Remsen 13-2 10 9
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 11-3 7 10
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6, Keota 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. . Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. New London 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 16-0 90 1
2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 16-1 65 2
3. Western Christian, Hull 14-3 62 4
4. OA-BCIG 15-1 52 7
5. West Branch 12-0 44 6
6. Des Moines Christian 13-2 39 3
7. Dike-New Hartford 13-2 34 5
8. Pekin 16-1 25 9
9. Aplington-Parkersburg 13-2 20 NR
10. Denver 13-3 18 8
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Rock Valley 6. North Fayette, Valley 5. East Sac County 4. Treynor 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Camanche 2. Van Meter 2. Panorama, Panora 1. West Lyon, Inwood 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ballard (6) 13-1 86 1
2. Pella (1) 13-1 78 2
3. Monticello (2) 14-0 74 3
4. Solon 14-1 52 T6
5. Carroll 12-2 43 5
6. Epworth, Western Dubuque 11-2 38 8
7. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2 37 4
8. Glenwood 13-2 26 9
9. Assumption, Davenport 10-4 19 T6
10. Clear Lake 14-1 17 10
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 11. Le Mars 8. Mount Vernon 5. Decorah 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (6) 10-0 87 1
2. Waukee (3) 8-1 82 2
3. Johnston 6-1 67 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 64 4
5. Dubuque, Hempstead 9-2 44 6
6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 12-3 35 8
7. Valley, West Des Moines 8-3 33 7
8. Iowa City Liberty 5-1 28 5
(tie) Southeast Polk 9-2 28 9
10. Ames 9-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 4. Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Norwalk 1. Ottumwa 1.
IOWA CITY — The 8th-ranked Iowa basketball team will be in search of a rare win over Michigan State when the teams collide tonight in Iowa City. The Spartans have won 14 of the last 16 in the series, including five in a row. This game was postponed in mid-January at the start of the Spartans’ COVID pause. Iowa center Luka Garza.
The Spartans have lost their first two games since resuming the season and are just 2-6 in the Big Ten.
Garza says the Hawkeyes must match the Spartans’ toughness.
This begins a stretch of three games in six days for the Hawkeyes as they’ll host Ohio State on Thursday and travel to Indiana on Sunday. Tonight’s Iowa-Michigan State game tips off at 6 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says he is just looking for progress. The Cyclones look to bounce back from a 39 point thrashing at Mississippi State when they host 17th-ranked West Virginia tonight. ISU is 2-9 overall and 0-6 in the Big 12.
Prohm expects to have at least 10 players available. He had only eight for two games last week.
With more players available Prohm expects the Cyclones to be more competitive in the paint.
West Virginia is 11-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.
DES MOINES — Drake improved to 17-0 in convincing fashion. Tremell Murphy poured in a career high 30 points as the 25 ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 95-60 win over Illinois State Monday night to sweep their two game series. The Bulldogs connected on 62 percent in the second half and finished the game with 13 three pointers.
Drake coach Darian DeVries called it the Bulldogs most complete game since returning from a three week COVID pause.
The performance came a day after the Bulldogs escaped the Redbirds by two in overtime.
The Bulldogs entered the AP Poll on Monday for the first time since 2008, being ranked #25.
CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Ben Jacobson expects senior center Austin Phyfe to return to practice this week as the Panthers get set for a series against Indiana State. Phyfe missed the second half of Sunday’s loss at Southern Illinois with an injury.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who says the injury occurred in Saturday’s win over the Salukis.
UNI hosts Indiana State Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team is ranked 16th in the latest junior college Division II poll released on Monday. NIACC split a pair of matches last week against teams that were rated in the January 25th poll, dropping a 3-2 decision to now-12th-ranked Hawkeye Community College and beating former #17 Northeast Community College 3-2. NIACC was ranked 15th in the first two polls of the season. NIACC travels to 9th-ranked Kirkwood on Thursday and will play at #11 in Division I Iowa Western on Sunday.