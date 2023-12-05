Tuesday December 5th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at New Hampton — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls vs. Decorah — 7:45

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds as No. 4 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season and blew past Iowa 87-68. Edey hit 9 of 10 shots and 7 of 9 free throws while sitting out much of the second half. Lance Jones added 17 points for Purdue, playing its first game since a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Friday. Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer each scored 12. Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes with 16 points and Tony Perkins added 12. Purdue led 45-24 at halftime and pulled ahead by as many as 35 in the second half.

IOWA CITY — The offensive numbers are on the rise for the 4th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team. Since scoring only 58 points in a home loss to Kansas State, the Hawkeyes have averaged better than 97 points in a five game win streak. They take an 8-1 record on the road to Iowa State Wednesday night.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Senior guard Caitlin Clark says the Hawkeyes have been more balanced the past few weeks.

Clark talks about the improvement since the loss to K-State

Tipoff on Wednesday night between Iowa and Iowa State is scheduled for 6 o’clock with the pre-game at 5:45 on KGLO.

CEDAR FALLS — A season that began with the UNI women being named the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley race has seen the Panthers stumble out of the gate. Injuries have been a big factor. Junior standouts Grace Boffeli and Maya McDermott missed Sunday’s loss at Creighton which dropped the Panthers to 1-6.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren. The Panthers return to action on Saturday at home against South Dakota State.

Warren says the Panthers need to get healthy and regain their confidence.

The Panthers open Missouri Valley play against Missouri State on December 30th

— high school girls basketball last night

Central Springs 43, Belmond-Klemme 32

St. Ansgar 75, Charles City 34

CLEAR LAKE — The #10/3A Clear Lake girls travel to New Hampton tonight as part of a non-conference doubleheader. The Lions are 1-1 after a loss to #8/4A Ballard and a win at Webster City last Tuesday. Clear Lake coach Bart Smith talks about the positives of the first two games of the season.

After a couple of one-game weeks, the Lions enter a stretch this week where they travel to New Hampton tonight, head to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday and host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday.

Smith says it’s too early to say but Class 3A could be a wide-open race toward the end of the season.

You can hear the Clear Lake-New Hampton doubleheader tonight starting at about 6:05 with the pre-game, the girls game at 6:15 with the boys game to follow on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com

— There’s a full schedule of high school basketball and wrestling tonight in the north-central Iowa area:

== girls basketball

Decorah at #4/4A Mason City (KGLO 7:45)

== boys basketball

Rockford at North Iowa

== basketball doubleheaders

Clear Lake at New Hampton (KRIB 6:15)

Nashua-Plainfield at Newman

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

North Butler at Central Springs

West Fork at Northwood-Kensett

Osage at St. Ansgar

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan

North Union at Forest City

=== boys wrestling

New Hampton, Union LaPorte City at Osage

=== girls wrestling

Osage, Charles City, North Butler at Waverly-Shell Rock tournament

Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, BCLUW at West Fork