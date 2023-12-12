Tuesday December 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four University of Iowa football student-athletes — junior Cooper DeJean, and seniors Sebastian Castro, Jay Higgins and Tory Taylor — have been voted All-America by the Associated Press (AP). The announcement was made on Monday by the AP.

DeJean and Taylor are first team honorees by the AP, Higgins is recognized on the second team, while Castro is a third team selection. Iowa has had at least one AP first or second team All-American 10 straight seasons (2014-2023). The AP has been one of five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-Americans.

DeJean was one of top defensive players in the nation before going down with a season-ending injury on Nov. 15. DeJean is also a first-team All-America honoree by Walter Camp, FWAA, CBS, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic. He was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski awards and a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Taylor, the 2023 Ray Guy Punter of the Year, broke Iowa’s single season punting yardage record for a third consecutive season. Taylor is also a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, FWAA, CBS (unanimous), The Athletic and Sports Illustrated. Taylor (46.2) will finish his collegiate career breaking the NCAA’s career punting average record

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior defensive back T.J. Tampa has been named an Associated Press All-American. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native was named to the third team, marking the seventh consecutive season the Cyclones have had an All-America player on their roster.

Tampa, who earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from the coaches and media, was a lockdown cornerback for the Cyclones this season. He finished with 44 tackles to go along with two interceptions and seven pass breakups, while allowing just one touchdown in 414 coverage snaps.

WAVERLY — Wartburg football coach Chris Winter says he is proud of the senior class and what they were able to do for the program. The Knights lost at home to defending national champion North Central of Illinois 34-27 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division III playoff semifinals. It was their second straight heartbreaking loss in the semis.

Wartburg was looking for its first trip to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl to play for the national title.

It capped a 13-1 season for the Knights.

North Central faces Cortland of New York in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night.

— high school girls basketball last night

Central Springs 45, Lake Mills 39

North Union 52, Northwood-Kensett 47

St. Ansgar 60, Nashua-Plainfield 30

— high school boys basketball last night

Lake Mills 87, Central Springs 61

St. Ansgar 52, Nashua-Plainfield 44

North Union 77, Northwood-Kensett 63

Emmetsburg 61, West Hancock 40

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday.

This marks Clark’s 21st weekly award from the conference, which is second-most in conference history behind UI’s Megan Gustafson. She garnered weekly honors six times last season and for the third time this season.

Clark led Iowa to a pair of road wins against Iowa State and Wisconsin. She eclipsed 3,000 points against Iowa State on Wednesday and added to her prowess by surpassing Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne to be top-10 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men take a 3-7 record into tonight’s game at home against Prairie View A&M. The Panthers are coming off an 84-80 loss at Toledo and coach Ben Jacobson says there were too many key turnovers and they led to baskets.

Jacobson says ball security must become a priority.

Jacobson says despite the struggles he still likes the potential of this team.

Jacobson says Prairie View A&M will test their ball security.

Prairie View A&M is 4-4 and coming off a 107-56 loss at Iowa State on Sunday.

Tipoff at the McLeod Center is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 36 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the NBA-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107. The game was a character test for the Pelicans after their 133-89 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday night. It was Williamson’s third game this season with more than 30 points. The Wolves played without leading scorer Anthony Edwards, who left Friday night’s win at Memphis with a right hip pointer. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but he fouled out with 2:35 left.