Tuesday COVID update — three north-central Iowans dead, seven times more people recovered than new cases between Monday and Tuesday

Feb 9, 2021 @ 11:15am

MASON CITY — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa, while the number of people reported recovered between Monday and Tuesday was over seven times more than the number of new cases reported.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, one new death was reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total for the pandemic up to 77, while two more deaths were reported in Wright County to bring that county’s total up to 30. The listening area’s death total for the pandemic is at 344.

In that same 24-hour period, 20 new COVID cases were reported in north-central Iowa, with three counties — Franklin, Winnebago and Wright — not reporting any new cases. 151 more north-central Iowans were listed as recovered from coronavirus. That brings the active case count in the listening area from 1238 on Monday to 1104 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 22 more people have recovered while five new cases were reported, bringing the case count down from 323 to 305.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, two more people have been hospitalized for COVID to bring the total to 18. For the third straight day, none of those patients were in an intensive care unit. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 77 65 12 1
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 26 21 5
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 30 25 5 2
Area Total 344 297 47 3

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4882 5
Butler 1555 4
Floyd 1449 2
Franklin 1076 0
Hancock 1355 1
Kossuth 1904 5
Mitchell 1183 1
Winnebago 1260 0
Worth 639 2
Wright 1696 0
Area Total 16999 20

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4500 22
Butler 1422 19
Floyd 1332 11
Franklin 972 10
Hancock 1252 14
Kossuth 1659 29
Mitchell 1111 22
Winnebago 1137 6
Worth 581 4
Wright 1585 14
Area Total 15551 151

 

Active Cases 2/9/21 2/8/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 305 323 345 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 104 119 137 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 79 88 89 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 85 95 97 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 77 90 90 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 193 217 235 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 33 54 63 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 93 99 105 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 54 56 61 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 81 97 100 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1104 1238 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
