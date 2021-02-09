Tuesday COVID update — three north-central Iowans dead, seven times more people recovered than new cases between Monday and Tuesday
MASON CITY — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa, while the number of people reported recovered between Monday and Tuesday was over seven times more than the number of new cases reported.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, one new death was reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total for the pandemic up to 77, while two more deaths were reported in Wright County to bring that county’s total up to 30. The listening area’s death total for the pandemic is at 344.
In that same 24-hour period, 20 new COVID cases were reported in north-central Iowa, with three counties — Franklin, Winnebago and Wright — not reporting any new cases. 151 more north-central Iowans were listed as recovered from coronavirus. That brings the active case count in the listening area from 1238 on Monday to 1104 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 22 more people have recovered while five new cases were reported, bringing the case count down from 323 to 305.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, two more people have been hospitalized for COVID to bring the total to 18. For the third straight day, none of those patients were in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|77
|65
|12
|1
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|26
|21
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|30
|25
|5
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|344
|297
|47
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4882
|5
|Butler
|1555
|4
|Floyd
|1449
|2
|Franklin
|1076
|0
|Hancock
|1355
|1
|Kossuth
|1904
|5
|Mitchell
|1183
|1
|Winnebago
|1260
|0
|Worth
|639
|2
|Wright
|1696
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16999
|20
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4500
|22
|Butler
|1422
|19
|Floyd
|1332
|11
|Franklin
|972
|10
|Hancock
|1252
|14
|Kossuth
|1659
|29
|Mitchell
|1111
|22
|Winnebago
|1137
|6
|Worth
|581
|4
|Wright
|1585
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15551
|151
|Active Cases
|2/9/21
|2/8/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|305
|323
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|104
|119
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|79
|88
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|85
|95
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|77
|90
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|193
|217
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|33
|54
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|93
|99
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|54
|56
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|81
|97
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1104
|1238
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742