Tuesday August 4th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight win. Cruz knocked in two runs to raise his season total to 14 RBIs. He drove a pitch from Pirates reliever and former Twins draft pick Nick Burdi over the head of center fielder Cole Tucker with runners at second and third and one out to knock in Jorge Polanco. The Pirates have lost five straight games.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus. The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville. The Chicago White Sox originally had been set to host the New York Yankees. When MLB remade its schedule following the delayed start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals became the opponent. MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year. The other team has not been determined.
DES MOINES — All-district baseball teams have been announced by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:
== 1A Northeast District First Team
P — Doug Taylor, Newman
C — Max Burt, Newman
3B — Kolton Lyman, Rockford
UT — Mark Williams, St. Ansgar; Sam Kratz, Newman
== 1A Northeast District Second Team
P — Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett
C — Carter Salz, St. Ansgar
== 1A Central District First Team
P — Kellen Cameron, West Fork
OF — Mason Hanft, Central Springs
UT — Casey Hanson, Lake Mills; Chase Berding, Central Springs
== 1A Central District Second Team
OF — Max Howes, Central Springs
== 2A Northeast District Second Team
P — Dalton Graff, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
1B — Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
OF — Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
UT — Tyler Oberfoell, Osage
== 2A Central District First Team
3B — Reece Moore, Forest City
== 3A Central District Second Team
SS — Erik McHenry, Clear Lake
== 4A North Central District Second Team
OF — Carter Thomas, Mason City
UT — Avery Mellman, Mason City
DES MOINES — Spring sports were cancelled due to the pandemic, but Governor Kim Reynolds gave the go-ahead for this summer’s high school baseball and softball seasons. The schedules were shorter, but Reynolds says that shouldn’t diminish the results.
(as said) “Although Iowans might have mostly heard about those schools that finished their seasons early because of Covid-19,” she says, “the statistics in both baseball and softball show an unqualified success.” Ninety-six percent of the 338 baseball teams that started the abbreviated season finished it and, of the 335 softball teams that started out, 97 percent finished.
(as said) “That all began with parents and students simply saying: ‘All we want is a chance to play ball,'” Reynolds says. Iowa is the only state in the country to have had organized high school sports this summer and the governor says she’s heard from Iowans about their experiences.
(as said) “Recently I was in Sioux Center and I had a young man who was a high school senior come up to me and he thanked me for letting him play baseball this summer,” Reynolds says. “He said it really meant a lot to him, as a senior, and to his teammates to get to play this last season.” The governor says the success of the baseball and softball seasons are a good example of how to safely and responsibly re-start school activities as educators prep for fall classes to begin. The state baseball and softball tournaments wrapped up this past weekend.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is confident there will be a college basketball season even if it looks different from past years. McCaffery says there are a variety of options being discussed.
McCaffery says among the options are a January first start date and an NCAA Tournament that is pushed back into spring.
After having the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament canceled this past season McCaffery is confident there will be a postseason next year.
The Hawkeyes posted a record of 20-11 last season but lost out on the postseason at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic