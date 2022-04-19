Tuesday April 19th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. The game started at 10:11 AM Central Time, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon, which ended about one mile from Fenway Park. Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the series finale for a four-game split. Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer and Xander Bogaerts had three hits with an RBI.
The Twins continue their first road trip of the season by heading to AL Central Division rival Kansas City. First pitch times tonight and tomorrow night are scheduled for 7:10 with the pre-game starting at 6:30 on KGLO. Thursday’s game is scheduled for a 1:10 start with a 12:30 pre-game show on KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year is moving on. Point guard Tyrese Hunter announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal.
The native of Racine, Wisconsin, is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 11 points for a cyclone team that made it to the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He finished third in the Big 12 in assists at 4.9 per game.
“Thanks to my coaches and staff as well as all of the players for embracing me as I started my collegiate career at Iowa State”, tweeted Hunter. “After praying, speaking to my family, and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.”
DES MOINES — For the first time in three years the Drake Relays will feature a normal format. Two years ago the event was canceled in the early days of the pandemic and last year’s running featured an altered schedule and numerous limitations.
That’s Relays director Blake Boldon. Last year protocols forced meet officials to separate the high school, college and professional meets. There were also limitations on attendance.
Boldon says they have learned over the last couple of years how important the meet is to the state.
Boldon says he is thrilled to return to being more concerned about the weather.
The first event in Drake Stadium is a week from Wednesday with the first of two days of the decathlon and heptathlon.
IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace has used spring drills to build depth. The starting trio of Jack Campbell, Jestin Jacobs and Seth Benson have combined to appear in 86 games and Wallace says additional practice reps were not needed.
Wallace says it was more important to get experience from the players behind the three starters.
Wallace says it is crucial to get the backups as much experience as possible.
The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice on Saturday.