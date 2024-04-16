Tuesday April 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:35

NEW YORK CITY — As expected, former Iowa star Caitlin Clark was the first pick last night in the WNBA Draft.

The announcement on ESPN’s coverage of the draft. Clark is a two-time national player of the year and is college basketball’s all-time leading scorer and third all-time in assists.

Clark feels her passing will be her biggest strength in the WNBA.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the national title game and shared a moment with Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder after being selected by the Fever.

Clark joins a young but talented Fever team that is anxious to regain its winning ways. Indiana has not made the WNBA playoffs since 2016.

Clark has spent the past year balancing endorsement opportunities, school and basketball and feels that has prepared her for the next level.

Clark was not the only Hawkeye to be drafted last night. Kate Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the second round of the draft. Five Hawkeyes have been drafted into the WNBA since 2019, with Clark and Martin joining Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, and Monika Czinano.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx with their draft choices chose Alissa Pili, a forward from Utah with the 8th overall pick as well as Louisville guard Kiki Jefferson with the seventh pick of the third round.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins saved a run with an exceptional diving catch in deep left-center, then homered and drove in three runs for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Jordan Westburg drove in two runs during his third career three-hit day, which came two days after his second. Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson also homered for the Orioles, who have won five of their six series openers. Reliever Dillon Tate got the win and Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his fourth save. Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had three hits and two RBIs for Minnesota.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat Los Angeles 3-1 on Monday night, ending the Kings’ eight-game home winning streak. Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who had been outscored 13-3 in their previous two games against the Kings. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves. Blake Lizotte scored and Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 29 shots as the Kings lost firm control of their path to third place in the Pacific Division. They are one point ahead of Vegas, which has a game in hand.

HAMPTON — The Clear Lake boys track team won the Hampton-Dumont Invite on Monday. The Lions had 139 team points, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL finishing second with 128. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third with a 121. Clear Lake had three victories. Cooper Cooke won the 110 hurdles competition, while the 4×100 and shuttle hurdle relay teams also picked up wins.

WATERLOO — The Mason City boys track team finished fifth at the Gordy Yuska Relays at Waterloo West. Cedar Falls ran away with the team title with 235 points, with Dubuque Hempstead finishing second with 112 points. Mason City had 89 points. The Riverhawks two wins came in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

SPENCER — The Clear Lake boys golf team finished fifth at the Bill Chambers Spencer Invitational on Monday. Kuemper Catholic of Carroll won the competition with a 311, Humboldt was second with 314, while the Lions had a 321.

— High school boys golf Monday

West Fork 173, North Butler 182, Central Springs 184 (Medalist — Sage Suntken of West Fork and Nolan Reser of North Butler, 40)

Belmond-Klemme 175, Forest City 186, West Hancock 195 (Gavin Lichtsinn, FC, 42)

DES MOINES — The Mason City High girls golf team finished 15th at Lamson Invite at Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines. Ames won the team title with a 335 with Indianola finishing second with a 356. Mason City had a 415. Isabel Heinzerling had the best Mason City score with a 103.

— High school girls golf Monday

North Butler 220, West Fork 244 (Medalist — Regan Mulder, North Butler, 44)

Belmond-Klemme 221, Forest City 225 (Taylor McVey, BK, 52)

— High school boys soccer

Des Moines Lincoln 2, Mason City 0

Clear Lake 7, Belmond-Klemme 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2

IOWA CITY — After playing sparingly as a freshman John Nestor is making progress at corner this spring at Iowa where he hopes to fill the void left by Cooper DeJean’s entry into the NFL Draft. The native of Chicago appeared in 10 games as a freshman and is drawing comparisons to former star Riley Moss.

Nestor says Moss is a player he looked up to.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills with an open practice on Saturday.

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell says it has been a competitive spring for the Cyclones as they get ready to close out spring drills. The Cyclones are coming off a scrimmage over the weekend that Campbell said included about 125 plays.

Campbell says they have tried to test the Cyclones in a variety of ways.

The only significant injury occurred to redshirt sophomore linebacker Carson Willich (will-ik). The native of Blue Springs, Missouri appeared in all 13 games last season and suffered an ACL injury early in spring.

Campbell says Willich will miss next season.

Iowa State closes out spring drills with a scrimmage on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.