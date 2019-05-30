Trump, Biden to be in Iowa on same day in June

DES MOINES — President Trump and former Vice President Biden plan to be campaigning in Iowa on the same day next month.

Iowa Republican Party officials confirm Trump is to speak at a private fundraiser for the state party on June 11th. The event will be held in West Des Moines.

Politico reports Biden is planning to be in Iowa on the same day, and will be here June 12th as well. Biden’s trip will come a couple of days AFTER the Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser in Cedar Rapids featuring 17 other candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.