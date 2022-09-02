KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Breaking News:
Twin Cities-based company to purchase former ShopKo building in Mason City, transform it into golf car manufacturing facility

Trinity Health completes acquisition of MercyOne

September 2, 2022 10:31AM CDT
Share

DES MOINES — Trinity Health on Thursday announced the completion of their acquisition of MercyOne.

The not-for-profit Catholic health system says MercyOne is now a full member of their system based in Livonia Michigan. This follows Trinity Health’s announcement in April that they had signed an agreement to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including home care, hospice, and infusion locations.

Trinity Health says MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing more integrated and unified care in the communities it serves.

For the latest

Trending

1

UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
2

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County
4

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
5

Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident