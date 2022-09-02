Trinity Health completes acquisition of MercyOne

DES MOINES — Trinity Health on Thursday announced the completion of their acquisition of MercyOne.

The not-for-profit Catholic health system says MercyOne is now a full member of their system based in Livonia Michigan. This follows Trinity Health’s announcement in April that they had signed an agreement to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including home care, hospice, and infusion locations.

Trinity Health says MercyOne will retain its name and brand while enhancing more integrated and unified care in the communities it serves.