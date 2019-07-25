Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
MASON CITY — The trial has been set for a Mason City woman accused of punching an emergency room doctor.
42-year-old Shannon Grouette is accused of being uncooperative with staff at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa on the night of May 29th, allegedly punching a doctor on the left side of her face, on the upper lip and in the shoulder area.
Grouette recently pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $6250.
Grouette’s trial is scheduled to start on August 27th.