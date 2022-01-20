      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Thursday

Trial of man accused of killing Iowa trooper to be moved

Jan 20, 2022 @ 5:35am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper will be moved out of Grundy County but the new location has not yet been decided. 

Attorneys for 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang argued the trial should be moved because it would be difficult to find an unbiased jury in Grundy County. 

Lang is charged with murder and two other counts in the April death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. 

Prosecutors did not object to moving the trial. 

During a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors argued against a defense motion to have a separate trial on a charge of assault on a peace officer. A judge took that issue under advisement.

For the latest

Trending
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Iowa Guard units, including 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City, likely going to Poland, in support of NATO
Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty
About 80% of soldiers in Iowa Army and Iowa Air National Guard fully vaccinated
Connect With Us