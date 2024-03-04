KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings Recalled For Possibly Containing Permanent Marker Plastic

March 4, 2024 2:36PM CST
FILE - People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020. More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe's are being recalled for possibly containing hard plastic, U.S. regulators announced Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled for possibly containing hard plastic, according to U.S. regulators.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service noted that the now-recalled dumplings, which are produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., may be contaminated with foreign materials — specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

The 6-ounce Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings under recall can be identified by their side box labels with lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2.

To date, no related illnesses or injures have been reported yet.

